We found new 'Desktop Exclusive' wallpapers possibly headed to Google's Aluminium OS

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We have uncovered four new “Desktop Exclusive” wallpapers that may belong to Google’s upcoming Aluminium OS platform.

The wallpapers feature Gemini-inspired abstract designs and nature-themed artwork.

The new wallpapers also resemble recently leaked Pixel 11 Pro Fold backgrounds, suggesting Google may be unifying the aesthetic across its ecosystem.

Google’s rumored Aluminium OS project is shaping up to be one of the company’s most interesting upcoming launches. Expected to debut later this year, the platform is expected to merge ChromeOS and Android into a new laptop experience, and we’ve now found four more wallpapers to add to its growing collection of leaks.

New Aluminium OS wallpapers

We managed to get the wallpapers to appear on a Pixel phone, giving us an early hands-on look at the designs. Google labels these images as “Desktop Exclusive,” strongly suggesting they’re intended for large-screen devices. We also managed to surface the names of the wallpapers and their creators. These include: Light Spark: BUCK

Dark Spark: BUCK

Sand Currents: Jan Erik Waider

Glacial Sediments: Jan Erik Waider

The two Spark wallpapers appear heavily inspired by Gemini’s branding, featuring parts of the glossy, colorful spark icon reminiscent of Google’s AI logo.

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Meanwhile, Sand Currents and Glacial Sediments take a more nature-inspired approach, using textures and scenery that feel more in line with traditional desktop wallpapers.

Telegram leakers Mystic Leaks had also shared several Aluminium OS wallpapers before. However, the new wallpapers we’ve now uncovered weren’t part of that leak.

Interestingly, the four newly discovered images also resemble recently leaked Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers, hinting that Google may be aligning the platform’s aesthetic with the broader visual language of its device ecosystem.

Of course, nothing is official yet, and Google could choose not to include these wallpapers on Aluminium OS-powered devices when they launch.

Still, the growing number of leaks and these wallpapers appearing on Google’s own phones suggest the project is moving forward steadily. And with Google I/O 2026 and The Android Show: I/O Edition just around the corner, we may not have to wait long to hear more about Google’s plans.

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