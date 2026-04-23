Google accidentally shares Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers in Android 17 preview

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Wallpaper thumbnails for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold have been found in an early Android 17 build.

The images reference “Pine” and “Midnight” colors, but those may not be the same color branding the phone uses.

Google’s expected to launch the Pixel 11 Pro Fold this summer, likely once again in August.

Google has been going hard on new Android releases for its testing tracks lately. Just one week back, we got our hands on Android 17 Beta 4, and then last night Google surprised us with the release of Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1. While we love to see that hustle, it looks like something that Google may not have intended to share slipped through the cracks early, and now we’re getting an advanced look at Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers.

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Like so may of us Android enthusiasts love to do, software engineer Dylan Roussel was digging through these Android 17 previews, looking for anything interesting. In the process, he stumbled across some thumbnails for the wallpaper options Google’s planning to include for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. First, we’ve got what’s labeled as Pine: Tidal Swirl.

That’s joined by Midnight: Lunar Tides.

Roussell cautions that those color names are not necessarily indicative of the branding Google may ultimately go with for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s color options, so don’t get too attached to those just yet. Along with the imagery itself and those labels, he also unearthed the description: “Streaming waters swirl and flow through curving, rugged landscapes.”

While these files are too low-resolution for us to get much satisfaction out of dressing up our Pixel 10 Pro Fold with them prematurely and playing a little make-believe, they’re still pretty nice-looking, and we can’t wait to see how the full versions come together when Google launches the whole Pixel 11 lineup — presumably happening in August, as usual.

Based on what we’ve learned about the Pixel 11 Pro Fold so far, we’re a little concerned that Google’s next foldable could feel a little underwhelming, and not really do enough to distinguish itself from last year’s model. But we’ve still got three more months to go before we’re likely to see this hardware in the flesh, and that’s plenty of time for a surprise or two to come to light.

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