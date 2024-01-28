How to get Minecraft on a Nintendo Switch

Minecraft, over the years, has become a timeless classic in the world of video games. It has also continued to evolve, adding new elements, features, and ways to play. Today, Minecraft is playable on every major game console, mobile device, and computer operating system. You can even play it on your school Chromebook. Let’s talk about how to play Minecraft on a Nintendo Switch.

Can you play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch? Minecraft has been playable on the Nintendo Switch since May 11, 2017. Minecraft is also available on Nintendo’s Wii U and New Nintendo 3DS systems.

How to get Minecraft on Nintendo Switch To get Minecraft on your Nintendo Switch, you must purchase the full version for $29.99 from the Nintendo eShop. You will also need at least 1.2GB of free storage space on your Nintendo Switch device.

Alternatively, you can buy the physical version from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

How to download Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch From the home screen, select the Nintendo eShop button.

button. Under Who is using Nintendo eShop?, select the profile you want to use to purchase Minecraft.

Once in the Nintendo eShop, scroll up to the Search/Browse tab in the left menu.

tab in the left menu. In the Search by Keyword field, type minecraft and then press the + button on your controller or select the Accept button on the on-screen keyboard.

Minecraft should appear at the top of the search results. Select it.

On the Minecraft game page, select Proceed to Purchase and fill in your credentials and payment information to buy the game.

How to play Minecraft with friends on a Switch To play Minecraft with other users, you must add them as a friend and must purchase a Nintendo Online subscription.

To enjoy multiplayer Minecraft sessions, it’s essential to add friends and acquire a Nintendo Online subscription. Nintendo offers a variety of membership options to cater to different preferences:

1. Individual Membership for Nintendo Switch Online: 1 month (30 days) – $3.99

3 months (90 days) – $7.99

12 months (365 days) – $19.99 2. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Individual Membership: 12 months (365 days) – $49.99 3. Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership: 12 months (365 days) – $34.99 4. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Family Membership: 12 months (365 days) – $79.99 Please note that these prices are for the U.S., and they may vary depending on your country or region.

FAQs

How many users can benefit from a Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership? A Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership allows up to 8 Nintendo Account users.

What does the Expansion Pack Membership include? The Expansion Pack Membership includes several features. You get to play classic games from Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and SEGA Mega Drive, including popular titles like Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart 64. New games are regularly added, and some even allow online multiplayer. Additionally, the membership comes with standard benefits such as online play, cloud saves, and access to NES and SNES games.

