Analogue says its modernized N64 is finally, finally shipping

TL;DR The much-delayed Analogue 3D console is now set to ship starting on November 18.

Several commenters on Reddit claim that they have received shipping confirmation emails.

The Analogue 3D is sold out; new orders can’t currently be placed.

Analogue, makers of the popular Analogue Pocket retro game handheld, announced its home console debut in the Analogue 3D more than a year ago. The console has faced numerous shipping delays, but now, Analogue has confirmed a new shipping date — and it’s very soon.

The Analogue 3D’s landing page has been updated to show that the console is now shipping on November 18, less than a week from today. Orders are currently sold out, so if you haven’t secured yours yet, you’re out of luck for the time being. Customers who have already put an order in should get their units before the holidays, though.

Comments on a post by user Tiny_Base710 on the Analogue subreddit show that some people who ordered the Analogue 3D have received shipping confirmation emails, though more people say they haven’t received any confirmation. Still, it seems like the process is well underway.

The Analogue 3D is made to play Nintendo 64 cartridges on modern TVs, and comes with contemporary features like 4K output, game save states, and support for wireless controllers. Analogue partnered with accessory maker 8BitDo to make a modernized, Bluetooth-compatible N64 gamepad that ditches the original’s awkward three-prong design in favor of a more conventional form factor.

Analogue’s modern take on the N64 comes in black or white. Both models cost $250, but they’re currently listed as out of stock on Analogue’s storefront. The Analogue 3D was previously meant to ship over the summer, but those plans fell through.

