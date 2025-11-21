Dust off that GoldenEye cart: Analogue 3D orders are returning soon

TL;DR Interested in picking up an Analogue 3D? Stock is set to return on Monday.

Orders placed next week will begin shipping in early December.

Analogue has raised the console’s pricing from $250 to $270.

One of the coolest things about being a retro gamer is that you’ve got just so many different options for how to enjoy your favorite games. Let’s say you want to play some Nintendo 64: You can sign up for Nintendo Switch Online and play your games there. If you’d rather go a little more DIY with emulation, you can always install an N64 emulator on your phone. Or if you’re me, you’re wiring up an actual N64 console to your Sony PVM. If you’d rather use a modern screen, though, you might want to check out the Analogue 3D — and we’ve got some good news today for anyone interested in that (plus a little bad).

Analogue announced the Analogue 3D, its updated take on an N64 console, last fall — and gamers have been eagerly waiting for it ever since. The FPGA hardware is designed to faithfully recreate the operation of the N64 while also adding in some modern amenities like 4K HDMI output and built-in support for wireless controllers.

Hopefully you held on to your N64 library, as the Analogue 3D is eager to accept all those original N64 game carts, letting you pick up right where you left off years ago.

When we checked in with the Analogue 3D earlier this month, it was finally getting ready to arrive, set to start shipping on November 18. That was well and good if you had been lucky enough to get an order in, but the console was also sold out, limiting the options for the rest of us.

The good news is that Analogue now confirms that it’s restocking its store for you to order the Analogue 3D next Monday, November 24. These shipments will start going out on December 2, but all existing pre-orders will be ahead of any new ones in that line; a little patience, and you’ll all get your consoles.

The less-so-good news? Pricing has already jumped from $250 up to $270, directly because of tariffs. What can we say — it’s 2025. Vote smarter next time, America!

