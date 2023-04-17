You can now add a Dynamic Island to your Android phone with this app

TL;DR You can now install various apps from the Google Play Store to add a Dynamic Island to your Android phones.

One of the apps is called dynamicSpot and gives you a number of customization options for the floating island.

It’s free to download but also has a Pro version that unlocks more capabilities.

Since Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro with a Dynamic Island to cleverly hide the front camera notch, multiple developers and smartphone OEMs have emulated the feature on Android phones. A MIUI developer previously managed to get a Dynamic Island working Xiaomi phones. realme also introduced it with the C55 and the Narzo N55. If you can’t wait to try out Dynamic Island on your Android device, you can now do so thanks to multiple apps like DynamicSpot.

The multitasking tool lets you access recent notifications or phone status changes through a floating island on the top of your screen. After the setup, dynamicSpot surrounds the front camera of your Android phone by default, but you can also alter the position of the floating bar to your liking. This might be helpful for those with larger phones.

We installed DynamicSpot on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and it worked as intended. Yes, the animations aren’t as smooth as what Apple offers, but there are a bunch of customization options that allow you to choose what kind of notifications you can see, change the size of the island, and show two pop-up notifications at once when they come in. There’s a pro option for $4.99 that unlocks more functions and features, such as an option to see the DynamicSpot on the lock screen.

Keep in mind you have the give the app full accessibility controls when you set it up. That means the app can access and control everything on your phone screen. It can also track your interactions with apps or hardware sensors and interact with apps on your behalf. The developers maintain that they don’t collect user data and don’t share your information with any third parties.

If you want a feel of Apple’s Dynamic Island on your Android device, go ahead and give these Dynamic Island apps for Android a whirl.

Comments