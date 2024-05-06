4 best Dynamic Island apps for Android

The Dynamic Island feature was big news when iOS 14 launched in 2022. Of course, such a feature is possible on Android with an app. Several developers took the opportunity to do just that throughout 2022. We found a few competent ones and will discuss them in this article. A couple of them let you do the whole experience with nice animations, while others are active 100% of the time. We have a bit of both here. Here are the best Dynamic Island apps for Android.

As of this writing, there are a couple dozen Dynamic Island apps on the Google Play Store. Most aren't very good, so this list is shorter than we would typically like. When we update the list, we'll check again to see if any more good apps exist in this space.

DynamicBar Price: Free / Optional donation

DynamicBar is a decent take on the Dynamic Island feature on iOS. It adds the feature to your phone and gives you many ways to customize it. You get things like rich notifications and music controls, and you can change the size and color of the bar itself. If you go that route, it should help match most device themes. You can also whitelist apps to only get notifications from the ones you want.

The app is functional enough. The menu system makes sense; you shouldn’t have problems getting around. The app is free with advertising, but you can pay to remove ads. The developer uses a donation system with in-app purchases as low as $0.99 and as high as $99.99. The choice is yours.

DynamicSpot Price: Free / $2.49 – $4.99

DynamicSpot is our favorite Dynamic Island app, and it’s even featured on our best Android apps released in 2022 list. It has several customizations, including size, and you can add a bunch of functionality. That includes music controls, a timer, rich notifications, and an animated music visualizer; you can set it as a notification light if you want to. The animations are smooth as well, making for a pleasing visual experience.

There is very little wrong with this one aside from the occasional bug. The developer also seems responsive, providing updates to fix those bugs. We can see this one being the big go-to app in this space, and it’s very well done.

Dynamic Island iOS 16 Price: Free

Dynamic Island iOS 16 is not a great name for an app, but luckily, this one makes up for it by working pretty well. It works like most Dynamic Island apps do. It pops up a little island on your phone screen to show you information. The app can show incoming calls, notifications, music, alarm clocks, timers, weather, calendar, and more. It is lightly customizable, although not quite to the extent of DynamicSpot.

This is pretty easy to use and worked fine on our test devices. It’s a bit buggy, but given the newness of this app category, it’s to be expected. If the developer keeps it up, this should be a competitive app in the long term.

Dynamic Island by GriceMobile Price: Free

Dynamic Island, developed by GriceMobile, is a standout app with over 1 million downloads. It replicates the popular feature by providing seamless notification displays and various other functions. Users can view and control playing tracks while easily navigating through different features. Gesture controls further enhance the experience, allowing you to lock the screen, take screenshots, and access directions. With its intuitive design and versatile features, Dynamic Island is one of the best apps for managing notifications and media playback, bringing efficiency and convenience to your smartphone.

If we missed any excellent Dynamic Island apps, tell us about them in the comments. You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists.

