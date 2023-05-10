Generative, Cinematic, and Emoji Wallpapers are coming to Pixel phones

Google

TL;DR Google has previewed custom Emoji Wallpapers on Pixel phones, scheduled to arrive next month.

Users will also be able to create Cinematic and Generative AI Wallpapers.

Emoji and Cinematic Wallpapers will be available next month and Generative AI Wallpaper will arrive this fall.

Google has previewed three exciting new ways Pixel phone users can look forward to personalizing their devices with brand-new wallpapers.

The first of these is Emoji Wallpapers, similar to those seen on iPhones. Each wallpaper can feature up to 14 emojis arranged in a variety of patterns such as stacked, sprinkled, and more. The demo showcased six icons in a mosaic pattern. You can adjust the zoom of your pattern and finally, choose the color combo you want. Once set, the emojis are even reactive to user taps.

If you prefer to highlight a personal image, Google also announced Cinematic Wallpapers which allows users to create a 3D image from any existing photo. Simply open your photos and tap the icon to set the selected image as an enhanced wallpaper. The device will automatically separate the subject of your image from its background to create a depth effect. The result is an attractive, dynamic wallpaper with a three-dimensional parallax effect.

Google Blog

Finally, if you want to push your creativity, Google also introduced AI-generated wallpapers, dubbed Generative AI Wallpaper. This feature includes structured prompts to help you create a unique wallpaper of nearly endless possibilities. After selecting a theme, such as an artistic style, you can scroll and tap the suggested topics to access examples. The tool uses the company’s text-to-image diffusion models to create one-of-a-kind images for your device.

Google Blog

Both Cinematic and Emoji Wallpapers will arrive on Pixel devices next month. Meanwhile, Generative AI Wallpaper will be available this fall. Either way, you’ll be able to get access to these features on your recent Pixel phone or if you buy the brand-new Pixel 7a or Pixel Fold.

