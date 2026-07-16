Gemini Spark can now do more things for you and is faster at doing them

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is expanding Gemini Spark access to all regions that support Gemini apps, except the UK, the European Economic Area, Nigeria, and Switzerland.

Spark is also getting more Workspace features, including the ability to read comments in Sheets and Slides.

Google could also soon start offering Spark access to Google AI Pro subscribers.

Google started rolling out Gemini Spark a few months ago, and since then, the AI agent has received several updates. It lets users automate tasks, build spreadsheets, and basically hand off a large amount of their work to Google’s AI. Now, the company is making Gemini Spark even better.

In a post on X, Google VP Josh Woodward shared updates coming to Gemini Spark. The company is expanding support for Gemini Spark to Google AI Ultra subscribers in all regions that support Gemini apps. However, the company notes that this doesn’t include the European Economic Area, Nigeria, Switzerland, or the UK.

Josh Woodward / X

Gemini Spark is also gaining more Workspace capabilities. It can open and edit documents in Google Docs. It can also read comments in Sheets and Slides, and edit shared and private spreadsheets and presentations.

It’s worth noting that Spark already supported some Workspace features such as scheduling meetings, summarizing conversations, and more. However, with the new features, it’s getting more useful across Google’s Workspace apps.

Spark is getting faster as well. The company claims that its AI agent is over 50% faster than before, which should be a noticeable difference. Further, Spark can now process data from multiple sources in parallel, which could help it solve complex problems more quickly.

Gemini Spark is currently only available to Google AI Ultra subscribers. However, in his X post, Woodward also stated that AI Pro subscribers should stay tuned for an access update soon. That could mean that Google will expand Spark access to AI Pro subscribers in the near future.

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