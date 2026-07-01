Gemini Spark can now automate your most repetitive desktop tasks

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Spark is coming to the Gemini macOS app, letting your Mac automate multi-step tasks like organizing files and creating spreadsheets.

You’ll soon be able to assign tasks from your phone and have Spark complete them remotely on your Mac.

Spark is also gaining Google Keep and Google Tasks integration, along with real-time alerts for topics, sports, and stock updates.

The Gemini macOS app is getting a major upgrade with the arrival of Gemini Spark, Google’s AI agent that can complete tasks on your behalf.

If you’ve ever spent hours renaming dozens of photos, sorting files into folders, or pulling numbers from multiple documents to build a spreadsheet, this is exactly the kind of work Spark is meant to eliminate. Rather than giving you instructions on how to do something, it aims to do the work for you.

For example, imagine you’ve just returned from a vacation, and your Downloads folder is overflowing with photos. Instead of renaming each file yourself, you could simply ask Spark to organize and rename them based on the location or date. Likewise, if you’ve saved a stack of invoices on your Mac, Spark can gather the relevant information, build a budget spreadsheet, and even schedule recurring updates without you having to jump between apps.

That’s a noticeable shift from the AI assistants most people are used to. Spark is designed to handle multi-step workflows from start to finish, connecting with both your desktop and Google Workspace to complete tasks that would normally take much longer.

Google says privacy remains a key part of the experience. Spark only has access to files and folders you explicitly allow it to access, so it isn’t free to browse everything stored on your Mac.

The feature is also getting an upgrade that could make it even more useful. You’ll soon be able to assign tasks remotely from your phone while your Mac handles the work in the background. For instance, you could be commuting home and ask Spark to locate last week’s sales report on your Mac, pull the total revenue figure, and email it to you before you even reach your desk.

For now, Gemini Spark for macOS is rolling out in beta to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US who are 18 or older.

Google is also expanding Spark’s capabilities beyond the Mac. It now integrates with Google Keep and Google Tasks, making it easier to turn messy notes into actionable to-do lists.

Spark can also monitor topics on your behalf and notify you when something important happens. That could mean sending you a recap after your favorite soccer team’s match finishes or delivering an alert when a stock you’re tracking hits a price you’ve specified. These updates have started to roll out, too.

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