You might soon be able to create Gemini Spark skills directly on your Android phone

Google

TL;DR Google app v17.45.14 code hints that full Gemini Spark Skill management is coming directly to the Gemini Android app.

Mobile users will gain access to a dedicated Skills page with two creation methods: guided conversational setup and manual creation.

When rolled out, this would eliminate desktop dependence by allowing users to manage active, inactive, and recommended skills on mobile.

Gemini Spark is Google’s Gemini-powered autonomous agent offering that can quietly and intelligently work in the background to handle digital tasks on your behalf. A good part of what makes Spark effective is its reliance on “Skills,” custom instruction sets, and saved context files that teach the AI how to handle recurring tasks according to your exact preferences. Up until now, creating and managing those skills required heading to a desktop browser. That friction could soon disappear as Google prepares to bring full Skill management directly to the Gemini app on Android.

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As detailed on Google’s official support documentation, full Skill management has historically been restricted to Gemini’s website. Mobile users could only make conversational edits to an existing skill’s SKILL.md file rather than creating or organizing them from scratch. That limitation made setting up new workflows on the go needlessly clunky.

Within Google app v17.45.14, we’ve spotted clues that Google will soon give mobile power users equal footing with the web interface. Android app users will be able to access a dedicated Skills section directly from the top-right overflow menu (the three dots) in the Gemini app. Opening this menu will display a full skill management page with recommended skills, along with your active and inactive skills across platforms.

Tapping the Add button within this section will bring up two distinct Skill creation paths: Create with Gemini: A guided setup where you describe your goal in natural language, and Gemini uses conversational prompts to draft the skill for you.

A guided setup where you describe your goal in natural language, and Gemini uses conversational prompts to draft the skill for you. Create manually: A bare-bones editor that gives you full control over the skill name, description, and custom instructions.

Following the recent expansion of Gemini Spark’s Chrome automation capabilities and the rollout of Spark to more people, bringing complete Skill creation tools to mobile is a logical next step. It reduces reliance on a desktop setup and makes managing AI agent workflows far more accessible on handheld devices. We’ll keep you updated if and when Google rolls out full skill management on the Android app.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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