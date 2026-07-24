More people can now try Gemini Spark as Google broadens access

TL;DR After its limited initial rollout, Google is expanding access to Gemini Spark starting today.

Google AI Pro subscribers in the US can now use Spark, while AI Ultra subscribers are getting access globally with local language support.

The rollout still excludes users in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, and Nigeria.

Google is significantly expanding access to Gemini Spark, its AI-powered task delegation feature, after introducing it to a limited group of users earlier this year.

Starting today, Google AI Pro subscribers in the US will begin receiving Gemini Spark. At the same time, Google is also expanding access to AI Ultra subscribers worldwide, complete with local language support. However, the feature still won’t be available in the EEA, the UK, Switzerland, or Nigeria.

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Gemini Spark is designed to offload longer, more time-consuming tasks to AI. Rather than simply answering prompts like a chatbot, Spark can perform multi-step tasks on a user’s behalf, helping with research, planning, and other complex workflows while users focus on other tasks.

The broader rollout marks a notable expansion from Spark’s initial availability, which was limited to AI Ultra subscribers in the US. By bringing the feature to AI Pro subscribers in the US and to AI Ultra subscribers in additional markets, Google is making one of Gemini’s most advanced productivity features available to a much larger audience.

Spark is also expected to land on macOS in a much bigger way later this summer. Spark will work inside the Gemini desktop app on macOS, allowing the AI agent to interact with local files and automate workflows directly across the desktop.

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