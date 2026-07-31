Gemini Spark now works with Chrome, because giving your accounts to AI is a good idea

TL;DR Gemini Spark now works with Chrome, letting it use your signed-in accounts and saved credentials to automate web tasks (with your permission).

Sensitive actions still require your approval, and Spark includes protections against prompt injection attacks to reduce the risk of malicious manipulation.

Web automation is rolling out in the US, while Spark is expanding to Google AI Pro users in 160+ additional countries.

We’ve all had those days where a quick online task somehow eats up half an hour. You open five tabs in Chrome to compare flights, jump between apartment listings, fill out the same contact form three times, and before you know it, you’ve forgotten what you were originally doing.

That’s exactly the kind of digital busywork Google wants Gemini Spark to take over. Through its new Chrome integration, Spark can tap into the browser you’re already using and, with your permission, use your logged-in accounts and saved credentials to handle repetitive tasks across the web. That could mean reaching out to landlords about apartments you’ve bookmarked, narrowing down flight options for your next vacation, or getting everything ready for a booking before handing things back to you for the final confirmation.

That also doesn’t mean Spark can act on its own without limits. If a task involves something sensitive, like paying for a purchase, it’ll pause and ask for your confirmation first. There are also built-in protections meant to defend against prompt injection attacks, reducing the chances of someone tricking the assistant into doing something it shouldn’t.

As useful as that sounds, this is also where things become a little more complicated. Chrome isn’t just another browser for many people — it’s where passwords are saved, payment methods are stored, browsing history lives, and countless accounts stay logged in. That’s why this update feels different from asking an AI to summarize an article or draft an email. For Spark to handle these tasks, you have to trust it with access to a huge part of your digital life.

Personally, that’s where I’d hesitate. I love the idea of AI taking care of repetitive chores, but I’m still not convinced I want an assistant logging into my personal accounts on my behalf. Some people won’t think twice if it saves them time every week, while others will see it as giving up more privacy than they’re comfortable with. At the end of the day, it all comes down to how much convenience you’re willing to trade for privacy.

For now, these new web automation features are rolling out in the US, with a broader expansion planned for the future. At the same time, Google is bringing Gemini Spark to Google AI Pro subscribers in more than 160 additional countries, meaning many more users will soon get the chance to decide whether handing everyday online chores over to AI is a convenience worth embracing.

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