Google reveals launch window for Gemini on Google TV Streamer, but we're still in the dark

TL;DR Google has announced that Gemini will be coming to the Google TV Streamer “and more devices” this winter.

This updated timeline comes after Google previously claimed a launch “later this year.”

This suggests a broad release window ranging from December to February or March.

Google has just started bringing Gemini to its smart speakers and smart displays, but the chatbot still hasn’t arrived on the Google TV Streamer. However, the company has now revealed a new release window.

Google announced on its Nest Community forum (spotted via 9to5Google) that Gemini will be coming to the Google TV Streamer “and more devices” this winter. A winter timetable is pretty broad and suggests a rollout between December and February/March. It’s worth noting that Google previously stated Gemini would be coming to the streaming gadget “later this year.”

We’ve asked Google whether this updated timeline means we can expect a December 2025 release or if it means an early 2026 rollout is on the cards. We’ll update our article accordingly when the company gets back to us.

Nevertheless, this updated release window also comes more than a month after Gemini first landed on a smart TV. This initial release was restricted to TCL’s $3,000 QM9K TV line. A Sony Bravia TV owner also reported the chatbot’s availability last week.

Gemini on Google TV replaces Assistant and lets you perform actions like searching for content, controlling media, and making general queries. The chatbot also lets you ask very specific queries regarding TV shows and movies, which should be a great help if you’ve got a certain cinematic itch that needs scratching.

