Gemini starts landing on your Google Home smart devices as of right... now!

TL;DR Google confirms that Gemini access on smart speakers and displays kicks off at 12:30pm Eastern time today, October 28.

Initial availability is just for those in Early Access, and will expand to others in the weeks to come.

This initial phase will only be for Google Home users in the US.

Gemini is arriving for Google Home, replacing Assistant as the voice interface we’ll be using to communicate going forward. Earlier this month we saw Google start updating the Home app with Gemini, and ever since we’ve been looking forward to Gemini coming to Google’s smart speakers and screens. Interested users have been able to register for early access, with promises that we’d get our first taste by the end of the month. And today, that’s finally happening.

Google Home head Anish Kattukaran shares the initial timetable over on X:

Do you say “Hey Google” to a speaker or smart display in your home? Excited to share that the first wave of early access rollout for the Gemini for Home voice assistant starts today at 9:30am PST in the US! — Anish Kattukaran (@AnishKattukaran) October 28, 2025

We get a little more detail in an update to a post of Kattukaran’s from the Nest community forums earlier this month: Initial availability is only for those who have registered for Early Access. You’ll need version 4.1 of the Google Home app, and this is only for users in the US for now — that could change in 2026, though.

You should receive a notification once Gemini is ready for you to try in the app. When it hits your device, Google has already put together an exhaustive list of things for you to experiment with.

As we already knew, Gemini will be coming to speakers and screens going all the way back to the original Google Home and Nest Hub. For Gemini Live, though, you’ll both need a paid Home Premium plan, as well as a Nest Hub (2nd gen), Nest Audio, Nest Mini (2nd gen), or Nest Hub Max.

Not sure if the update has hit one of your devices yet? Just ask “OK Google, who are you?” If it’s still Assistant, it will tell you as much.

If none of this sounds ready for prime time to you, don’t worry — you’re not yet being forced to upgrade. But it’s only going to be a matter of time, so it might be in your best interest to start getting acquainted with Gemini soon. But once you do make that transition, there’s no going back, so be sure you’re down with Gemini before you sign up for Early Access.

