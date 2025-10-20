Gemini for TV appears on another new device, and it's still not the Google TV Streamer

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A user has encountered a setup screen Gemini for Google TV on their Sony Bravia TV.

The screen appeared after they updated their Google TV Home app.

This is the first instance of Gemini for TV running on a device beyond TCL’s premier televisions.

There’s still no word on when Gemini for TV will roll out to Google’s own devices.

In September, Google began rolling out Gemini to Google TV products, as promised in May, but initially, only one device received the next-generation assistant. Now, it seems that support for additional devices may be imminent.

A Reddit user, u/Proshis_Saha_Swopna, discovered the Gemini setup screen on their Sony Bravia TV running Android TV 14 after updating the Google TV Home app via the Play Store.

This marks the first instance of Gemini running on a Google TV device beyond TCL’s QM9K top-line TV series, which was the first to receive the feature. Interestingly, Sony Bravia TVs were not listed among the devices Google confirmed to receive Gemini last month. However, based on the screenshots the user posted, the TV includes a complete setup process.

The Gemini for TV setup screens guide users through several steps, from opting in to share personal information with Gemini to selecting one of ten available voice options.

These options include botanical-themed voices like Oxalis, Fern, Croton, Amaryllis, Pothos, and Calathea. If you’re a Google Nest speaker user, you’ll notice similarities between these options and Google’s smart home products.

While several users on the Reddit thread aren’t particularly excited about Gemini on their TVs, the next-generation assistant enhances contextually relevant search capabilities on TV screens.

By using the “Hey Google” hotword, users can ask more complex questions about content they want to watch, leading to more precise recommendations. Gemini for TV also offers typical assistant features, such as suggesting recipes or helping assemble a stubborn TV stand.

It’s important to note that this report doesn’t imply an immediate rollout of Gemini for TV to all Android TV 14-supported devices. Google has delayed the rollout of the voice assistant on its own hardware, including its flagship Google TV Streamer, to “later this year.” However, this development suggests we are a little closer to seeing the next-generation assistant on more devices.

