Say goodbye to menu hunting: Gemini brings voice control to Google TV settings

TL;DR Gemini is receiving a massive upgrade for Google TV, adding new features like a new look for the answer interface, hands-free settings adjustments, and deep Google Photos integration.

Users will also be able to create new photos and videos using Nano Banana and Veo directly from their TVs, if needed.

The updated Gemini experience will initially launch on select TCL devices before expanding to additional Google TV platforms.

Gemini on Google TVs is a significant upgrade from Google Assistant, enabling users to issue complex natural language commands that feel perfectly suited for a TV. You can ask questions like “What’s the new hospital drama everyone’s talking about?” or issue commands like “Find me something to watch with my wife. I like dramas, but she likes lighthearted comedies.” At CES 2026, Google is upgrading Gemini with new functionality for TVs, alongside expanding it to new platforms.

The Gemini for TV experience will soon be displayed through a new “visually rich framework” that adapts Gemini’s responses to your queries with high-resolution imagery, video context, and real-time sports updates.

A new “Dive deeper” button will be visible on queries, allowing users to break down complex topics into narrated, interactive overviews that are simplified for the whole family.

Google TV users will soon also be able to use natural language commands to skip the complicated settings menu and optimize their TV settings. For instance, users will be able to tell Gemini “the screen is too dim” or “the dialogue is lost” to adjust their picture and sound without leaving their movie or show.

Users will also be able to use Gemini to search their Google Photos library for specific people or moments.

The Google Photos integration continues, as users will also be able to use Gemini to apply artistic styles to their photos with the Photos Remix feature. However, I wonder why anyone would choose to do this on a TV instead of their phone.

Google TV users will also be able to transform memories into cinematic slideshows using Gemini, straight from their TV.

Gemini features don’t end here. You can also use Gemini on your Google TV to reimagine your personal photos or create original media with Nano Banana and Veo, just as we had previously spotted.

However, it’s worth asking once again why people would want to do this on their TVs instead of their phones and computers.

Google says these new features will be introduced first on select TCL devices and then on other Google TV devices over the coming months. Google also said that Gemini is coming to more surfaces, namely, projectors. The company hasn’t shared any concrete availability and timeline details beyond this, but we’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

