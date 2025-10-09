Google TV could soon let you generate and watch your own videos

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV may soon use Gemini to generate animated videos in response to questions.

This might utilize a feature called Sparkify, which uses Gemini and Veo to create videos to help kids learn concepts or help them study.

Sparkify is also available as an experimental feature for other devices.

Gemini recently made its big screen debut with its launch on Google TV. Although it’s currently limited to a small set of smart TVs, alongside the Google TV streamer, Gemini has been promised to be rolled out to a broader set of Google TV models later in the year. While gearing up for the launch, Google is seemingly testing some AI-powered features to improve your video-watching experience.

Earlier today, we learned about Google’s plan to nudge users to check if they have fallen asleep while watching TV. In addition to those changes, we’re witnessing additional instances in the code for the Android TV app on sets running the Google TV interface.

In the code, we’ve spotted the following mentions, potentially linking them to upcoming features: Sparkify Scene Style Visual Style Describe your idea Generate Video

Of all the features mentioned above, we recognize “Sparkify,” an experimental AI feature that generates animated videos using Gemini and Veo. When it was announced at Google I/O 2025, it was marketed as a way to create videos in response to questions and is targeted at kids to enhance their learning using visual aids. However, there’s absolutely no stopping if adults want to watch videos on topics that may not interest kids.

The other terms and phrases appear to be associated with Sparkify itself. These aspects should likely aid in refining video results to help kids gain a better understanding.

Since both Gemini for Google TV and Sparify are available to a limited set of users, we can’t say when they could be widely available. We will update you when we learn more about the feature.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

