Gemini can now help with your research without requiring a subscription

TL;DR Google is extending another Gemini Advanced feature to users on Gemini’s free tier.

The Deep Research tool is now available to all users in over 45 languages, and you can try it by selecting Deep Research in the new prompt bar or model drop-down.

Google has also upgraded Deep Research with the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, enhancing its capabilities to deliver higher-quality research reports.

We recently discovered that Google was planning to bring another Gemini Advanced feature to Gemini’s free tier. Today, the company has finally confirmed that the chatbot’s Deep Research tool will now be available to all users.

Google debuted the Deep Research tool on the web version of Gemini last year, allowing users to conduct in-depth and real-time research on almost any subject. The tool reached the Gemini apps for Android and iOS in February but was still limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers. Now, Google is extending it to all users with its latest Gemini update.

The company confirmed this development in a recent blog post, highlighting that all Gemini users can now try Deep Research at no cost. As mentioned previously, Google is extending a ‘freemium’ version to users on Gemini’s free tier. However, we still don’t have all the details about the fixed daily quota available on the free tier.

In addition to bringing Deep Research to more users, Google has upgraded the tool with the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model. The company says this “enhances Gemini’s capabilities across all research stages — from planning and searching to reasoning, analyzing and reporting — creating higher-quality, multi-page reports that are more detailed and insightful. Gemini now shows its thoughts while it browses the web, giving you a real-time look into how it’s going about solving your research task.”

Deep Research is available in over 45 languages. You can try it out by selecting the Deep Research option in the new prompt bar or model drop-down.

Google has also announced a few other Gemini-related changes today, including a Google Photos integration, a new model that connects to your Google Search history to deliver more relevant results, and the extension of Gemini Gems to all users.

