Gemini can now peek at your Google Search history to personalize responses

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is introducing “Gemini with personalization,” an experimental feature that connects Gemini to more apps and services, starting with Google Search.

You’ll now be able to give Gemini access to your Google Search history to receive more personalized responses.

Google reassures that the feature is optional and can be disabled at any time. It requires explicit permission from users and Search history is only accessed when required.

Google is rolling out several updates to Gemini today, with the most notable being the introduction of “Gemini with personalization.” This marks another step in Google’s shift away from Assistant, reinforcing Gemini as your new “personal AI assistant.”

With this update, Gemini is gaining deeper integration with Google apps and services, starting with Google Search. Powered by Google’s experimental Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model, the feature allows Gemini to tailor its responses based on your Google Search history, but only if you choose to grant access.

For example, if you ask Gemini for restaurant recommendations, it can refer to your recent food-related searches. If you seek travel advice, Gemini will consider destinations you’ve looked up before, making its responses more relevant to you.

According to Google, early testers have found Gemini with personalization helpful for brainstorming ideas and receiving customized recommendations.

Privacy and Security

Google

Of course, giving an AI model control of your Google Search data might be disconcerting and raises privacy concerns. However, Google emphasizes that you will remain in control of your data at all times.

You can easily disconnect Gemini from your Search history whenever you choose. When the feature is active, a clear banner will appear, providing a direct link to disable it.

Gemini will also always ask for permission before accessing your Search history or other apps. To use the feature, you must also explicitly grant permission and have Web & App Activity enabled.

Google assures users that Search history will only be referenced when its advanced reasoning models determine it to be genuinely beneficial.

How to connect Gemini to your Google Search history To enable Gemini with personalized, you’ll need to activate this feature manually in the Gemini app. Open the Gemini app

Navigate to the model drop-down menu

Select “Personalization (experimental)” Once enabled, Gemini will analyze your prompts and determine if referencing your Search history can improve its responses.

Availability For now, Gemini with personalization remains an experimental feature available to Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers on the web. Google says a mobile rollout will follow soon. The feature supports over 40 languages and is available in most countries worldwide.

You might like