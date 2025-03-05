Gemini's free tier could soon get another Gemini Advanced feature (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could extend Gemini’s Deep Research feature to all users.

The feature lets users conduct in-depth research on almost any subject, but it’s currently limited to Gemini Advanced users.

New strings spotted in the latest Google app beta suggest it could soon reach all users but with a few limitations.

Over the last few months, Google has significantly improved Gemini’s free tier by adding new features previously limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers. The company rolled out Gemini’s conversational mode, Gemini Live, to all users in October last year and, more recently, removed the subscription requirement for Gemini’s file analysis capabilities. We’ve now spotted evidence suggesting it may soon extend another Gemini Advanced feature to all users.

Google debuted the Deep Research tool on the web version of Gemini late last year, allowing Gemini Advanced users to conduct in-depth and real-time research on almost any subject. Earlier this month, Google released the tool on the Gemini app for Android and iOS, but it’s still only available to Gemini Advanced subscribers. However, that could change soon.

New strings spotted in the latest beta release of the Google app (version 16.8.31) suggest that Gemini’s Deep Research tool might be next in line to reach all users. The strings indicate that Google will extend a “freemium” version of the tool to users who don’t have a Gemini Advanced subscription, so it’s safe to assume it will have certain limitations, like the free version of Gemini’s file analysis feature.

Despite these limitations, the Deep Research tool will prove a valuable addition for casual users. It might also prompt some to get a Gemini Advanced subscription to unlock the tool’s full capabilities, which is likely why Google is extending a freemium version in the first place.

