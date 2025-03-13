When does that ID expire? Gemini can tell you, thanks to new Google Photos integration

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed that Gemini will soon be able to connect with Google Photos to offer more advanced queries.

This includes the ability to ask when your driver’s license expires or to create a travel itinerary based on photos from a recent trip.

The integration will be restricted to US Ask Photos users for now.

Google has announced a host of Gemini additions and improvements today, covering everything from smarter Deep Research to the ability to harness your search history. However, it also revealed that its chatbot will soon connect to Google Photos.

Google announced that Gemini will be able to connect with Google Photos in the “coming weeks,” allowing you to make various queries about your images.

“For example, Gemini can look at photos from your recent trip and create a travel itinerary based on the places you visited, or you can ask Gemini to recall information — like when your driver’s license expires,” the search giant explained. The company also added that Photos (along with Calendar, Notes, and Tasks) now has access to the experimental 2.0 Flash Thinking AI model.

Does Gemini support in Google Photos sound familiar to you? That’s because the company currently offers a Gemini-powered Ask Photos feature to some testers. This allows you to ask about topics such as the first photo in your library, expiration dates for vouchers, all the places you visited in the past year, and photos of yourself over a given time period. Nevertheless, this latest news means you’re getting support for more advanced queries and cross-app integration.

Unfortunately, this new integration will initially be restricted to English US users of the Ask Photos feature. That’s bad news if you’re in another country or if English isn’t your preferred language. Or it’s good news if you’re an AI cynic and don’t care for Gemini in the first place.

