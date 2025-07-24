Google's strategy to grow Gemini seems to be working

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google executives say that the Gemini app has over 450 million monthly active users as of Q2 2025.

Daily requests in the app have grown over 50% since the first quarter of the year.

Gemini is replacing Google Assistant as the default voice assistant on Android phones.

Gemini is so big right now, this year it basically ended up taking over Google I/O, pushing Android off to its own separate event. But if you still had any doubts about the popularity of Google Gemini, the company has shared that usage is very much growing.

The news come from Google’s Q2 2025 earnings call, which notes an increase in monthly active users and and daily requests on the Gemini app. The latest figures show over 450 million monthly active users, with daily requests growing over 50% compared to Q1.

In a post on X (Twitter), Google’s VP of Google Labs and Gemini, Josh Woodward, said that the app has momentum, with the company having more in the pipeline for users.

But how do the monthly active users compare to earlier figures? In May 2025, Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted in his Google I/O 2025 keynote that the Gemini app had over 400 million monthly active users. So this means there has been a 50-million increase in the past few months.

This could be down to a few factors. Firstly, Gemini is replacing Google Assistant on Android phones. If you’ve set up a new Android phone recently, you’ll notice that Gemini is now the default assistant for most devices.

Google has also been rolling out more features to Gemini. Gemini can now identify songs and includes an interactive notepad called Canvas. Whereas in its early days, I struggled to get Gemini to even start a timer on my device.

Users have also been finding more ways around Gemini’s drawbacks. For example, my colleague Rita found a way to fix Gemini’s biggest flaw by getting it to cite its information. You can also use Gemini to add events to Google Calendar by getting it to look at what’s on your screen.

However, time will tell whether Gemini continues to grow and whether it will surpass Google Assistant. It has plenty of competition that will give it a run for its money.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.