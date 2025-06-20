Ahead of Google Assistant's death, Gemini finally inherits this much-loved feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini has finally received another long-awaited Google Assistant feature.

The chatbot can now identify songs playing nearby using the Google app’s Song Search feature.

Previously, Gemini would recommend using third-party music recognition apps when asked to identify a song.

Gemini lacked several Google Assistant features at launch, but steady updates from Google have brought it closer to being a comprehensive replacement for the legacy voice assistant. Now, with just a few months left until Gemini fully takes Google Assistant’s place on most Android phones, the chatbot has gained yet another long-awaited capability.

Google Assistant has long supported the ability to identify songs playing nearby. Until recently, Gemini did not support this feature and recommended third-party music recognition apps when asked to identify a song. However, 9to5Google reports that the chatbot has finally picked up the song search feature in recent weeks.

When you ask Gemini to identify a song, it now opens a new screen with an animated sphere and listens as you play, sing, or hum a tune. Once it recognizes the song, it displays the results in the Google app rather than directly as a response within the Gemini chat. Due to this, the song name isn’t saved in your chat history, and you’ll have to check your Google Search history if you forget it.

Although song search isn’t baked right into Gemini and relies on the Google app, it’s a welcome addition that gives Google Assistant loyalists another reason to switch over. Have you transitioned to Gemini on your phone, or are you still using Google Assistant? Let us know in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.