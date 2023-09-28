Garmin Vivoactive 4 vs Vivoactive 5: What's new and which should you buy?

The now four-year-old Garmin Vivoactive 4 has finally received a successor. The new Vivoactive 5 actually borrows more from the Venu 3 family than it does its predecessor. Is the newest Vivoactive worth picking up? That’s what we aim to answer in this Garmin Vivoactive 4 vs Vivoactive 5 comparison.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 vs Vivoactive 5: Specs

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Garmin Vivoactive 4S Garmin Vivoactive 5 Display

Garmin Vivoactive 4 1.3-inch MIP, 260 x 260 resolution



Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Garmin Vivoactive 4S 1.1-inch MIP, 218 x 218 resolution



Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Garmin Vivoactive 5 1.2 inch AMOLED, optional always-on 390 x 390 resolution



Corning Gorilla Glass 3



Dimensions and weight

Garmin Vivoactive 4 45.1 x 45.1 x 12.8 mm

22mm band

50.5g

Garmin Vivoactive 4S 40.0 x 40.0 x 12.7 mm

22mm band

40g

Garmin Vivoactive 5 42.2 x 42.2 x 11.1mm

20mm band

36g

Build materials

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Stainless steel bezel bezel

Fiber-reinforced polymer rear cover

Silicone band

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Stainless steel bezel bezel

Fiber-reinforced polymer rear cover

Silicone band

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Anodized aluminum bezel

Fiber-reinforced polymer case

Silicone band

Battery

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Up to 8 days in smartwatch mode

Up to 6 hours with GPS + music

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Up to 7 days in smartwatch mode

Up to 5 hours with GPS + Music

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode (5 days with always-on display enabled)

Up to 21 days in Battery Saver Smartwatch mode

Up to 7 hours in all-Systems GNSS mode + music

IP rating

Garmin Vivoactive 4 5 ATM

Garmin Vivoactive 4S 5 ATM

Garmin Vivoactive 5 5 ATM

Sensors

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor

GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

Compass

Accelerometer

Theremometer

Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation monitor



Garmin Vivoactive 4S Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor

GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

Compass

Accelerometer

Theremometer

Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation monitor

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor

GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

Compass

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient light sensor

Pulse ox blood oxygen saturation monitor

Connectivity

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Compatibility

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Android, iOS

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Android, iOS

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Android, iOS

Garmin Pay

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Yes

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Yes

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Yes

Smartwatch features

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Connect IQ-compatible

Smartphone notifications

Text response/reject phone call with text (Android only)

Controls smartphone music

Plays and controls smartwatch music

Find my phone/find my watch

Incident Detection

LiveTrack

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Connect IQ-compatible

Smartphone notifications

Text response/reject phone call with text (Android only)

Controls smartphone music

Plays and controls smartwatch music

Find my phone/find my watch

Incident Detection

LiveTrack

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Connect IQ-compatible

Smartphone notifications

Text response/reject phone call with text (Android only)

Controls smartphone music

Plays and controls smartwatch music

Find my phone/find my watch

Incident Detection

LiveTrack

Colors

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Silver Stainless Steel bezel with Shadow Gray case

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Light Gold bezel with Dust Rose case, Rose Gold bezel with White case, Silver bezel with Powder Gray case

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Metallic Orchid, Slate, Cream Gold with Ivory case, Metallic Navy with Navy case



Garmin Vivoactive 4 vs Vivoactive 5: Design

The Vivoactive 5 looks a lot like a cross between its predecessor and the Venu 3 series. It borrows the two-side button layout of the Vivoactive 4, but its actual chassis has more in common with the Venu. In terms of size, the Vivoactive 5 fits right in between the Vivoactive 4 and 4S with its 20mm band and a body size of 42.2 x 42.2 x 11.1mm. For those wondering, there is no Vivoactive 5S; Garmin has opted for just a one-size-fits-all approach for its.

One thing you’ll notice right away is the Vivoactive 5 is considerably lighter than previous Garmin watches in the series at just 36g. The Vivoactive 4S weighed 40g despite being smaller, and the Vivoactive 4 was a much weightier 50.5g.

There are also a lot of new features found inside the newest Vivoactive. This is most apparent when looking at the display. Gone is the memory-in-pixel (MIP) screen, replaced by a gorgeous AMOLED that’s much more vibrant and easier to see in all lighting conditions.

The Vivoactive 4 series does have one advantage over the latest model: the stainless steel front. The Vivoactive 5 opts for a cheaper and lighter aluminum bezel and polymer casing. This material change makes it feel a little less premium, but it’s also going to be much more comfortable on your wrist. We also have to say that it still looks great and its smaller footprint, improved display, and design tweaks give it a much more modern look overall.

Stainless steel may hold up a bit better to dings and scratches, but at least the Vivoactive 5 retains the same 5ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass 3 on the front of its display.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 vs Vivoactive 5: Features

Four years is a long time in the smartwatch world, so it’s no surprise the Vivoactive 5 has improved sensors. While the Vivoactive 4 has a lot of the same features on paper, newer sensors and improved software make the Vivoactive 5 a much better experience.

You’ll still get Pulse Ox readings, a heart rate monitor, and all the other goodies like sleep tracking on the Vivoactive 4. They’re just a lot better on the Vivoactive 5. There are several improvements to the Sleep Coach, Body Battery, fitness tracking, and workout tracking. Of course, some features like stress and menstrual tracking aren’t all that different.

For those who care about heart rate tracking, be aware the Gen 4 Elevate heart rate sensor is a jump forward from the Gen 3 sensor on the older watches. You’ll notice a major improvement in accuracy as a result, though the Gen 5 sensor in the Venu 3 family is even better if this is a feature that really matters to you.

The rest of the core features are all pretty similar including notification support, Find My Phone, weather, music controls, and Garmin Pay. Android users do have one perk that isn’t available on the Vivoactive 4 family. You can now send responses to messages directly from your watch’s keyboard without having to bring out your smartphone.

While this isn’t so much a feature, it’s important to note that the Vivoactive 5 has an improved processor and therefore is much faster when navigating menus and performing other tasks.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 vs Vivoactive 5: Price and colors

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $349.99

$349.99 Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $349.99 Garmin Vivoactive 5: $299.99

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 originally arrived for $349.99, and despite all the years that have passed, you’ll still pay this same price if you get it new from Garmin. The good news is you can find it a bit cheaper on sites like Amazon, though only by around $25-40. The only color you’ll find available for the Vivoactive 4 is the model with a silver bezel and a shadow gray case. The Vivoactive 4S ($349 at Amazon) can be found in the following colorways: Light Gold bezel with a Dust Rose case, Rose Gold bezel with a White case, and Silver bezel with a Powder Gray case.

The new Vivoactive 5 is actually $50 cheaper, largely due to its cheaper construction materials we’d wager. There are several different color choices to pick from. There’s a model that comes with a Slate bezel with a Black case, a Metallic Orchid bezel and case, a Cream Gold bezel with an Ivory case, or a model with a Metallic Navy case and bezel.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 vs Vivoactive 5: Which should you buy?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

You can certainly still buy a Vivoactive 4, but should you? Honestly, unless you absolutely are attached to stainless steel, no. Even then, we’d argue you’d be better off spending the $100 or so more to get a Venu 3 ($449.99 at Amazon) instead. It features a similar construction but expands on the Vivoactive 5’s feature set, adding key training tools like HRV status, Recovery, and automatic nap detection.

The Vivoactive 5 is a major upgrade in every way other than build materials. If you’re a fan of the Vivoactive series we’d absolutely get the latest model, and if you’ve been holding off to upgrade, now is a great time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 5 waterproof? Yes, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 5 have 5ATM water resistance.

Can the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 5 answer calls? Both the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 5 will get notifications but there isn’t a mic or speaker on either watch so you’ll have to answer calls on your smartphone.

Do the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 5 have GPS? Yes, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 5 have GPS but the Vivoactive 5 has a newer sensor onboard.

Do the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 5 track sleep? Yes, both the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 5 are solid sleep trackers. Just be aware the Vivoactive 5 has improved features that aren’t offered on the older watch.