Apple's first foldable iPhone might set a new standard for display creases

Apple’s been reported to be working on a foldable iPhone for some time now. Rumors point to something like the Galaxy Z Fold line: a relatively normal silhouette when closed that opens up like a book to show a big internal screen. A new rumor claims the upcoming foldable will have a particularly discreet crease in its internal screen.

Foldable screens have a persistent crease where the display bends. These have gotten less noticeable over time, with unfolded screens appearing and feeling flatter in newer foldables than earlier iterations. According to a post on Weibo by an account that goes by Fixed Focus Digital, info from Apple’s supply chain indicates that the company’s first foldable will have a crease that’s just 0.15 millimeters deep when unfolded.