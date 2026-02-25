Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Apple's first foldable iPhone might set a new standard for display creases
52 minutes ago
- Apple’s first folding phone may come with an impressively shallow display crease.
- The phone will reportedly use a panel made by Samsung.
- We’re expecting the so-called iPhone Fold to launch sometime this year.
Apple’s been reported to be working on a foldable iPhone for some time now. Rumors point to something like the Galaxy Z Fold line: a relatively normal silhouette when closed that opens up like a book to show a big internal screen. A new rumor claims the upcoming foldable will have a particularly discreet crease in its internal screen.
Foldable screens have a persistent crease where the display bends. These have gotten less noticeable over time, with unfolded screens appearing and feeling flatter in newer foldables than earlier iterations. According to a post on Weibo by an account that goes by Fixed Focus Digital, info from Apple’s supply chain indicates that the company’s first foldable will have a crease that’s just 0.15 millimeters deep when unfolded.
The shallower the crease, the less visible it’ll be when the phone is unfolded. The post also says the screen will have a crease angle of 2.5 degrees (zero degrees would mean there’s no crease at all).
These figures might sound a little abstract; competitors don’t publish information about the depths or angles of the creases in their foldable screens. MacRumors reports that the foldable iPhone will debut a new type of Samsung-built display panel that’s been described as “virtually crease free,” so we’re inclined to be impressed.
Finally, the translated Weibo post we’re working from here says that the supply chain info these crease details come out of confirms that the foldable iPhone will be released this year. It’s not confirmed confirmed until Apple makes an official announcement, but it does seem like it’s a safe bet we’ll see the phone before 2026 is up.
