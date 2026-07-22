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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series takes Now Nudge to the next level with multi-window support
Jul 22, 2026 — 9:00 AM ET
- The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Fold 8 feature an improved Now Nudge with multi-window support.
- It can suggest opening apps in split view, surface suggestions for adding events, sending an email, and more.
- Now Nudge with multi-window support is a part of a new class of agentic experiences, including advanced automation and Gemini Notebook.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is official, and all three foldables have something unique to offer. While it’s easy to get distracted by the spec sheet on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the wide form factor of the Z Fold 8, Samsung has also made some really useful software updates to the phones.
Both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Z Fold 8 feature Now Nudge with multi-window support. So, if a user receives a text message asking whether they’re free at a specific time, Galaxy AI will prompt them to open their calendar, much like Magic Cue does on the Pixel. Assuming the user taps on the prompt, the Z Fold 8 series will open the calendar app in split view. It can also suggest opening a maps app if the text message specifies a location.
Now Nudge on the Z Fold 8 series also supports a bunch of other actions: it can add events, view the calendar, browse locations, send an email, and even save a place. The feature is a part of a new class of agentic experiences that Samsung is offering with its latest foldables. These include advanced automation features powered by Gemini intelligence as well as the pre-installed Gemini Notebook app.
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