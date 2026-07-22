The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series takes Now Nudge to the next level with multi-window support

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Fold 8 feature an improved Now Nudge with multi-window support.

It can suggest opening apps in split view, surface suggestions for adding events, sending an email, and more.

Now Nudge with multi-window support is a part of a new class of agentic experiences, including advanced automation and Gemini Notebook.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is official, and all three foldables have something unique to offer. While it’s easy to get distracted by the spec sheet on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the wide form factor of the Z Fold 8, Samsung has also made some really useful software updates to the phones.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Z Fold 8 feature Now Nudge with multi-window support. So, if a user receives a text message asking whether they’re free at a specific time, Galaxy AI will prompt them to open their calendar, much like Magic Cue does on the Pixel. Assuming the user taps on the prompt, the Z Fold 8 series will open the calendar app in split view. It can also suggest opening a maps app if the text message specifies a location.

Now Nudge on the Z Fold 8 series also supports a bunch of other actions: it can add events, view the calendar, browse locations, send an email, and even save a place. The feature is a part of a new class of agentic experiences that Samsung is offering with its latest foldables. These include advanced automation features powered by Gemini intelligence as well as the pre-installed Gemini Notebook app.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Flagship hardware • Multitasking • Big battery • Thin design MSRP: $2,099.99 Samsung's ultimate foldable just got even better The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra refines Samsung's flagship foldable with a slimmer design, a larger 5,000mAh battery, faster 45W charging, Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras, and smarter AI features. If you want Samsung's most capable foldable yet, this is the one to buy. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 New form factor • More Affordable • Fast Charging • Flagship specs MSRP: $1,899.99 A fresh take on Samsung's book-style foldable Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a wider foldable design that prioritizes comfort and portability. With a lighter body, 45W charging, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, Galaxy AI features, and capable dual 50MP cameras, it's an easier entry into Samsung's foldable lineup. See price at Amazon

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