Google finally fixes Gemini Notebook's biggest organization headache

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Notebook (formerly NotebookLM) is rolling out Collections, a long-requested feature that lets you group related notebooks for easier organization.

Collections work like playlists or photo albums, offering a flexible alternative to traditional folders without changing how you use the app.

The feature is rolling out gradually and is currently limited to personal organization, with no support for sharing Collections yet.

Fresh off its rebrand from NotebookLM, Gemini Notebook is getting one of its most useful quality-of-life upgrades yet. Google has started rolling out Collections, a feature that helps you organize an ever-growing library of notebooks instead of leaving everything piled into one long list.

The easiest way to think about Collections is like playlists on Spotify or albums in Google Photos. You can group related notebooks however you like, whether that’s work projects, holiday planning, recipes, or research. Give each topic its own space, and finding what you need becomes much quicker.

What makes this even better is that Google hasn’t forced users into a traditional folder system. Collections are much more flexible. A notebook can belong to multiple collections if it makes sense, or you can ignore the feature altogether and stick with the familiar My Notebooks view. It’s the kind of approach that keeps things organized without adding unnecessary complexity.

I’ve been hoping Google would add something like this for quite a while, and I know I’m not the only one. With its growing usefulness, Gemini Notebook has quickly become a place where many people store everything from research papers to brainstorming sessions. The downside is that your notebook list can become very overwhelming. Collections fix that without changing how the app works.

For now, there is one limitation. You can’t share Collections with other people, so they’re purely for organizing your own workspace. Even so, I’d rather have this version today than wait months for Google to build a more ambitious alternative. It feels like a solid first step and, hopefully, a sign that more highly requested features are on the way.

The feature is already live on my account, and I’ve started using it to separate work from personal research. Google appears to be rolling it out gradually, though, so if you don’t see Collections just yet, don’t panic. There’s a good chance it’s still making its way to more users and should become available much more widely over the coming days.

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