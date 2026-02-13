Galaxy S26's Now Nudge could help with flights, rentals, reservations, and more

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is working on a Magic Cue-like feature for the Galaxy S26 called Now Nudge.

A One UI 9 firmware leak has revealed new details about the feature.

It will be able to recall information related to sports, movies, flights, coupons, exercise, and more.

Just the other day, test builds for One UI 9 were spotted for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8. On the heels of that find, we uncovered references to Samsung’s wide Galaxy Z Fold hiding in a leaked version of the OS. The latest discovery to come out of this leaked firmware tells us more about the Galaxy S26’s Now Nudge feature.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Samsung is currently developing its own take on Google’s Magic Cue feature for the Pixel called Now Nudge. If you’re unaware of Magic Cue, it’s essentially an AI-powered autofill tool. However, it’s able to provide highly personalized suggestions by pulling in information from multiple apps. For example, if you’re texting a friend about a party you’ve been invited to and they ask what time it starts, Magic Cue could scour your email to find the invite message and will present the information you’re looking for as a suggestion.

Like Magic Cue, it appears Now Nudge will be able to handle a large variety of tasks. By digging into One UI 9’s code, the folks over at SammyGuru have surfaced images showing how the feature works. They also discovered a long list of categories that Now Nudge will be able to recall information from. This includes: Accommodation

Beauty

Coupons

Cultural events or venues

Education

Equipment hire

Exercise

Flights

Sports

Government services

Medical

Vehicle rental

Movies

Restaurant reservations

Transport

As the outlet points out, this list likely only scratches the surface of what Now Nudge will be able to do when it’s ready. Now Nudge is just one of the new features expected to arrive with the Galaxy S26. Something else we expect to see on the Galaxy S26 is new camera toggles for video softening and adjusting autofocus speed and sensitivity.

Follow