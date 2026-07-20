Samsung is betting big on the Wide Fold

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly increased the production volume for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to 2.8 million units.

Production volume for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is set at two million units.

Industry analysts expect the 4:3 aspect ratio to become the new industry standard for foldables.

As we approach Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, we are getting more leaks, rumors, and reports about the company’s plans for its upcoming devices. Now, we’re also getting information about Samsung’s production estimates for its upcoming foldables, and it seems the company expects the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with its wide aspect ratio to be more popular than the other two phones.

According to a report from ET News citing industry sources, Samsung has set the production volume of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the “Wide” fold) at 2.8 million units. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Z Flip 8 production volumes are set at two million and 1.5 million units, respectively.

The report further adds that Samsung originally planned a similar production volume for both the Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Z Fold 8. However, it’s now expecting to sell way more Galaxy Z Fold 8 devices, featuring a 4:3 aspect ratio.

It’s no coincidence that Apple is also expected to launch its foldable iPhone in the same 4:3 aspect ratio later this year. In fact, the report quotes an industry insider saying that the foldable iPhone’s 4:3 aspect ratio “is effectively being accepted as the market standard.”

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8 on July 22. We already know pretty much everything about the upcoming foldables. Both the Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Fold 8 are expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. The Z Flip 8, on the other hand, could come with a Snapdragon processor in some regions and the Exynos 2600 in others.

The phones are also expected to be pricier than before, likely due to the RAM crisis. However, Samsung is clearly still expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to be a hit among customers.

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