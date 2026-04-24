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Galaxy Z Fold 8 leak hints at a subtle upgrade you probably didn't think about

Samsung may have found a way to give Galaxy Z Fold 8 a little more screen real estate.
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2 hours ago

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 standing showing home screen
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • A new rumor claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have a smaller front camera cutout.
  • The size of the cutout might be reduced to 2.5mm.
  • Samsung may have adopted new technology to achieve this smaller footprint.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide has stolen a lot of the attention, but we shouldn’t forget about the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. We’ve heard that the foldable could get a few upgrades, such as faster charging speeds and a bigger battery. These aren’t particularly surprising upgrades, but a new rumor hints at a much more unexpected improvement.

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Reliable Galaxy leaker Ice Universe may have revealed new details about Samsung’s next book-style foldable. According to the leaker, Samsung is shrinking the front camera cutout on the cover display. In a social post, Ice Universe shared the images below to compare the cutout on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 8.

While the front camera cutout on the Z Fold 7 measures 3.7mm, the Z Fold 8’s cutout will reportedly measure 2.5mm. If this is true, the smaller size means you’ll have that much more screen real estate. The leaker claims that Samsung has adopted new technology that allows for this smaller hole.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Galaxy Z Flip 8?

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While the device seems slated to get a handful of improvements, leaks have suggested that Samsung is just refining the formula. CAD-based renders emerged last month, revealing that the Z Fold 8 will likely have a very similar design to its predecessor.

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Foldable PhonesSamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
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