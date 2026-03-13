One UI 9 could make Samsung Browser better for juggling multiple pages

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Browser in One UI 9 may support multiple browser windows, potentially saving you time on switching tabs.

The feature was shown working on both a Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a Galaxy S21 FE, suggesting it won’t be limited to foldables.

The same One UI 9 browser build also labels Ask AI as a beta feature and includes a hidden Cross Device Resume toggle.

Samsung has been quietly tinkering with its Android web browser lately, including giving it an predictable new name. The app formerly known as Samsung Internet is now simply Samsung Browser, and it looks like Samsung could also be preparing a new multitasking feature for it in One UI 9.

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According to a hands-on report from SammyGuru, an upcoming version of Samsung Browser, tied to One UI 9, introduces support for multiple browser windows running simultaneously. Instead of being limited to a single browser instance packed with tabs, you could open separate browser windows simultaneously.

The publication demonstrated the feature on both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (above) and the Galaxy S21 FE (below), indicating it isn’t limited to the different panels of foldables. On larger displays in particular, this could make it easier to keep multiple browsing sessions open side by side instead of constantly jumping between tabs.

The same build includes a couple of other small changes. The Ask AI feature previously spotted in Samsung Browser now appears with a beta label, and digging into the app’s debug settings reveals a toggle labeled “Enable Cross Device Resume.” That option doesn’t appear to do anything yet, but it’s worth keeping an eye on for future functionality.

Since this version of Samsung Browser is tied to One UI 9, it likely won’t reach users until Samsung begins rolling out the next major software update. With One UI 9 still months away, there’s also a good chance Samsung tweaks features like this before the update actually arrives, but it’s certainly a useful addition.

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