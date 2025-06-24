Brace your wallet: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 may be Samsung's priciest foldables yet

As we draw closer to Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, fresh leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 seem to be popping up more frequently. So far, we’ve seen leaks detailing planned design changes and spec upgrades, along with a recent leak from Samsung itself highlighting the new colorways . Now, a retailer has jumped the gun on pricing, hinting that this year’s Galaxy foldables could be much more expensive.

Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobiel recently spotted retail listings for two unreleased Samsung devices codenamed Q7 and B7 — believed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. The listings shared by the publication reveal Italian prices for a few storage configurations. However, we’ve identified the retailer and uncovered additional listings revealing pricing information for all storage configurations in Italy and the UK.

The listings are from retailer LambdaTek’s website and include the following prices for all Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 models:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 256GB UK: £1,871.82 Italy: €2,221.60 512GB UK: £1,975.51 Italy: €2,344.67 1TB UK: £2,182.91 Italy: €2,590.82

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB UK: £1,094.09 Italy: €1,298.53 512GB UK: £1,197.78 Italy: €1,421.61



If accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could cost significantly more than its predecessor, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may only be slightly more expensive. That seems reasonable, given that recent leaks indicate that Samsung has major changes planned for its flagship foldable, including a new ultra-thin design. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, is expected to feature minor improvements, like a slightly larger cover screen. At the moment, it’s not clear whether US buyers will be hit with a similar price hike.