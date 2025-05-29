Galaxy Z Flip 7 could represent a first for Samsung, but maybe not in a way you'll love

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be equipped with the Exynos 2500 in all regions, including the US, instead of Snapdragon.

This would be the first time that Samsung’s flagship clamshell phone may have Exynos.

The decision is likely due to difficulties with Snapdragon 8 Elite’s thermal performance.

When it comes to folding phones, Samsung has been in the market for some time, so it definitely knows a thing or two about both foldables and clamshells. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be revealed during Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in the first week of July, which is just around the corner. And it may be a big milestone for Samsung’s flagships moving forward.

Usually, Samsung uses Snapdragon chips in the US, while South Korea and other markets get Exynos, at least for regular phones. But the brand’s foldables have been an odd exception to this rule, typically going with Snapdragon in all regions. It was previously reported that the Z Flip 7 could have an Exynos variant as well as a Snapdragon version, with the former being the debut of the Exynos 2500. However, according to a new report from SamMobile, it appears that firmware files for the Z Flip 7 revealed that the Exynos 2500 will be used in all locales, including the US.

At least in the US, Samsung typically has equipped its flagship phones with Snapdragon SoCs, though the Galaxy S24 FE was an exception with an Exynos 2400e in all markets. But if the Z Flip 7 is using the Exynos 2500, this would be the first time that Samsung has used Exynos in its signature clamshell. However, it appears that reports still suggest that the Z Fold 7 should still get the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

A likely reason for the change to Exynos would be the fact that the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC can run pretty hot in other devices, including the recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge. That’s not great for thinner and constrained form factors like a clamshell, so the change would make sense if that’s the case. But since the Exynos 2500 is not out yet, no one actually knows if it will be better than the Snapdragon 8 Elite in terms of performance and efficiency.

But we may only be a month away from the launch of Samsung’s next generation of foldables. This means we won’t have to wait too long to find out exactly which chip it’s getting, and how it’ll perform.

