The Galaxy Z Flip 7 might have an Exynos variant, but don't panic just yet

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the coming months, and we’ve got a rough idea of what to expect. However, the choice of chipset seems to be one murky detail. Now, another report has muddied these waters.

Korean outlet Hangkyung reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will actually be available with both an Exynos 2500 chip and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, there is good news if you’re in Europe, India, or the US.

The publication explains that the Exynos-powered foldable phone will be restricted to Korea:

According to industry sources on the 27th, Samsung Electronics will apply the Exynos 2500, an AP [application processor — ed] designed by the System LSI Division, to the domestic version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used for the Z Flip 7’s release in other regions, including North America.

This would be positive news if confirmed, as the Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to be significantly better than the Exynos 2500 on the CPU front. Our own testing shows that the Snapdragon chip outperforms the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 in CPU-bound tests, although MediaTek’s chip is more than a match in GPU tests. Nevertheless, a powerful CPU should result in a more responsive overall experience, faster app loading times, and improved performance in demanding scenarios like running a desktop mode. But there’s a strong argument that modern high-end phones offer more than enough horsepower for the vast majority of users anyway.