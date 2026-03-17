Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy XR Glasses battery specs leak, and Samsung isn't aiming to impress

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR A recent leak has highlighted the battery capacities of Samsung’s upcoming wearables and one of its tablets.

That includes the Galaxy Watch 9, which is expected to feature the same battery as its predecessor.

The leak also reveals the battery on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Glasses with XR capabilities.

Less than a month ago, Samsung concluded one of its biggest events of the year, where it officially revealed the Galaxy S26 series. Shortly after that, at MWC 2026, Samsung also revealed its plans to equip its upcoming wearables with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. Now, we’re learning additional details about some of those upcoming Samsung wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 9.

A recent leak from SamMobile offers details on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 as well as Samsung’s debut pair of AR glasses, known so far as the “Galaxy Glasses.” According to the report, the Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to follow the years-long trend of being available in 40mm and 44mm.

Of the two, the larger model is said to feature a 435mAh battery, with a slightly higher marketed value. If the information is correct, this battery should be identical to the Galaxy Watch 8’s 44mm variant, whose battery was also rated for the same value. The actual backup could, however, depend on software optimizations, any changes to the processing platform, and the display.

There’s no information about the smaller 40mm variant or the second-generation Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is expected to launch this year.

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Additionally, the report also highlights information about the Galaxy Glasses, including its expected rated battery capacity of 245mAh, identified by part number EB-BO200CAY. Notably, that value is in the same ballpark as the Meta Ray Ban Gen 2, which is believed to feature a 248mAh battery.

Notably, this information differs from previous leaks about the battery on Samsung’s purported XR glasses, which were reported to be only 155mAh. At the time, however, it was also reported that the XR glasses could come in two variants, and the new information suggests these batteries may belong to different models.

While we have yet to learn about the differences between the two variants, the stark disparity in battery sizes suggests one could feature a display, while the other could come with just audio — just like the Gen 2 and Gen 1 of Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

The Glasses are also expected to run Google’s Android XR interface and feature a 12MP camera for recording video and a live feed for Gemini.

Alongside this report, SamMobile also claims to have learned the battery size of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S12 Plus. The report indicates the battery inside the upcoming tablet to be 10,500mAh, marking a moderate jump over the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus’ 10,090mAh battery pack (there was no Tab S11 Plus!).

The Galaxy Watch typically launches alongside foldables during Unpacked in Q3. While there’s no concrete information about the launch of the tablets, we expect it to be after the watches and the foldables.

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