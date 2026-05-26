Galaxy A27 full specs, official renders leak: There's good news and bad news

TL;DR Full specs and official images of the Galaxy A27 have leaked.

The phone could come in three colors: Light Pink, Black, and Blue.

It could also get the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a downgraded 5MP ultrawide-angle camera.

After launching the Galaxy A37 and A57 earlier this year, Samsung only has the Galaxy A27 left to launch in the mid-range. We’ve already spotted a bunch of leaks over the last month hinting at an improved design as well as possible camera improvements, and now the phone’s official images have leaked alongside its full specs.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The new leak from MyMobiles showcases the upcoming A27 with its new design featuring a punch-hole selfie camera, Samsung’s Key Island button layout, and three color options. The images shown in the leak are allegedly official product images from Samsung.

Per the leak, the A27 will come in three colors: Light Pink, Blue, and Black. Samsung seems to be stepping away from the more colorful options we saw with the Galaxy A26 in hopes of appealing to a broader audience.

While we’ve previously reported on leaked specifications for the phone, today’s leak shares the device’s complete specifications.

It confirms that Samsung will use a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor for the phone. The company equipped the previous generation A26 with the Exynos 1380. Using a Snapdragon processor could offer improved efficiency and performance while hopefully mitigating some of the heating issues that often occur with Exynos chipsets.

The A27 will also feature a 6.7-inch Full HD display. While the leak doesn’t mention the panel type or refresh rate, the phone could use a 120Hz AMOLED panel like the one used in the A26.

It also corroborates earlier leaks that claim the Galaxy A27 will feature a 12MP selfie camera, compared to the 13MP unit in the previous generation. However, earlier leaks suggest it’s likely to be an improved sensor that offers better low-light performance and possible 4K 30fps recording support.

The phone will also feature a 50MP primary camera carried forward from the A26, but it could come with a 5MP ultrawide angle camera, which would be a downgrade from the 8MP sensor found in the A26. It could also feature a 2MP macro lens to round out the triple-camera setup.

Additionally, Samsung could be removing microSD card support from the A27.

Most of the remaining specs remain the same, with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support, and approximately the same 200g weight. However, the leak claims that the phone will be wider at 78.2mm and slightly thicker at 7.8mm. The phone will also run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box.

There’s no word on a launch date for the Galaxy A27 yet, but the leak hints it could launch in the second half of 2026.

Follow