Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra leak reveals battery and charging info

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A new certification has revealed details about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra’s battery and charging speeds.

The Tab S11 Ultra will feature a minor upgrade in battery capacity over the last generation.

However, there are no increments in charging speed, which remains unchanged at 45W.

Samsung recently concluded the second major launch of the year, where it announced the latest foldables and a refreshed Galaxy Watch lineup. Besides these, we’re still waiting for two major launches from Samsung this year, including the Galaxy S26 FE and the latest tablet portfolio. Of these, the Tab S11 has already been confirmed to launch soon, and we’re now gathering details about it through trustworthy leaks.

Earlier this year, we learned about Samsung downsizing the tablet lineup, as also expected of the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, and the likelihood of just two new tablets in the Galaxy Tab S11 series: the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. We have already seen the Tab S11 Ultra in leaked digital renders, revealing a notch-ed display and design that doesn’t look much upgraded. However, a recent report informs us that Samsung may be looking at a battery upgrade on the Ultra tablet, after all.

According to regulatory listing on the online portal of Finland’s SGS Fimko, found by XpertPick, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will house an 11,600mAh battery. This is a meager 400mAh — or a 3.5% — increment over last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The listing also reveals the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will offer up to 45W fast charging, which remains unchanged from the previous generation.

The listing further reveals the model numbers for different variants of the Tab S11 Ultra. Taking previous generations as guides, XpertPick notes SM-X936B, SM-X936N, and SM-X930 are identifiers for 5G, Wi-Fi-only, and Korea-specific models of the tablet.

Additionally, previous Geekbench listings have also indicated the Galaxy S11 Ultra will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, which is an overclocked variant of the standard Dimensity 9400. Although we look at Geekbench listings with skepticism, it aligns with our previous findings about the tablet’s SoC. We have yet to learn other details about the Ultra, particularly, but we expect it to launch with the vanilla Galaxy Tab S11. We also expect the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite to launch sometime soon, though it may not arrive separately from the flagship lineup.

