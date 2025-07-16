Leaked Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra render shows off bezels so thin, Samsung had to use a waterdrop notch

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked renders reveal the designs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 Ultra.

According to the render, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has thin bezels, a waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras, and S Pen support.

In the leaked render, the Galaxy S25 FE also features a thin bezel, a hole-punch display, and triple rear cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are the flavor of the month, but Samsung is already working towards the launch of its next lineup of phones and tablets. We expect the Galaxy S25 FE to launch soon, and the company even confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S11 series is coming soon. We’ve seen leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 FE, but now we have another round of them alongside leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared renders of both of these devices:

While the renders are low-resolution, there’s still plenty to learn from them. For one, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra seems to have a waterdrop notch, unlike the wider notch we see on its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The bezels are thin on the Tab S11 Ultra, but they are thin on the S10 Ultra too, so it remains to be seen what Samsung’s plan is for the Ultra tablet. On larger tablets, you do need some bezel space to hold the device comfortably.

The render also shows two rear cameras and support for the S Pen. We know from a previous leak that the Galaxy Tab S11 series will include the Tab S11 and the Tab S11 Ultra, both coming in with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

At this point, the Galaxy S25 FE looks like a typical Samsung phone. The only point of note is that the leaked renders show relatively thinner bezels on the front, corroborating some previous renders.

Samsung is expected to launch these devices in late Q3 or early Q4 of this year. Based on their launch window, it’s fair to expect them to come with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.