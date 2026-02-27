Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display arrived a year later than it was meant to

TL;DR Samsung had initially planned to launch Privacy Display on the Galaxy S25 Ultra last year.

The feature wasn’t complete, so Samsung waited until the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s launch to actually release it.

A Samsung executive suggests it could also come to more devices in the future.

Privacy Display is one of the coolest and most widely discussed features on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Not only does it make the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s display feel like an upgrade, but it also redeems Samsung from any accusations of not innovating. While the feature is uniquely developed by Samsung for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it has been under development for longer than you might think. In fact, it was almost added to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The chief operating officer at Samsung’s MX (Mobile Experience) arm, Won-Joon Choi, recently told Bloomberg that Samsung was prepared to deploy the Privacy Display on the Galaxy S25 Ultra last year. However, the plan was later halted due to last-minute snags.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Choi told Bloomberg that Samsung couldn’t proceed with the plan because it had to “solve a couple of the last challenges.” It therefore took another year resolve the issues. And from what we can tell based on limited time with the Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of the launch, Samsung appears to have fared well.

The executive adds that the idea was proposed about three to four years ago by a Samsung engineer, and the company has since been working on making it a reality. It’s spectacular that despite the project’s long duration, Samsung was able to contain details about Privacy Display from leaking until close to the launch.

While the feature is currently limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung could bring it to other phones in the future and perhaps expand it to models beyond the Ultra. “If we believe it’s time to propagate it to other models, we’ll consider doing so,” Choi said in the interview.

Alongside Samsung, other Chinese phone companies are also reportedly exploring ways replicate the functionality on their flagship phones. It remains to be seen if they do so by contracting a display vendor who can crack Samsung’s technology or by sourcing those displays from Samsung itself.

In addition to the Privacy Display, Choi also spoke about Samsung’s reluctance to dabble with experimental form factors, such as the TriFold or Galaxy S25 Edge, and plans to retain the S Pen for future Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy • Power AI features • MSRP: $1,299.99 Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $400.00

Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Bigger Battery MSRP: $899.99 Compact flagship with Galaxy AI and strong performance The compact flagship of the lineup, pairing a slightly larger display with solid battery life, fast performance, and the full suite of Galaxy AI features in a more affordable package. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Follow