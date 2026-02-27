Search results for

Don't hold your breath for a Galaxy S26 Edge or TriFold 2

Samsung's days of experimenting with form factors might be over sooner rather than later.
2 hours ago

TL;DR
  • The Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy S25 Edge may not have successors.
  • This is largely due to low comparative sales for the Edge, engineering complexity, and limited consumer appeal for the TriFold.
  • Samsung’s single-folding projects are alive and well, with a wider Fold firmly in the works.

Last year, we saw the release of two on-trend and innovative handsets from Samsung: the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z TriFold, respectively. If you purchased either or were hoping to buy either of their more refined sequels, you might be waiting a long time.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Samsung’s Mobile Experience COO Won-Joon Choi revealed that the company isn’t sure that either model will see successors, and the reasons given for each are not quite the same.

Choi admits that the Galaxy S25 Edge — Samsung’s 5.8mm-thick iPhone 17 Air competitor — simply didn’t sell as well as the company would’ve liked, especially compared to the established, more traditional lineups.

Critics had plenty to consider with the launch of the S25 Edge. While it offers a better feature list than the 17 Air, it simply couldn’t hold up to the Galaxy S25 series proper despite its drastic weight reduction.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Rear Unfolded
Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Then there’s the Galaxy Z TriFold. Choi notes that the double-folding phone was more of an R&D flex than the start of a new lineup with a concerted, generational rollout. Given the intricate engineering required and the nearly $3,000 list price, it’s likely that any future device will see lower yields by design and economics.

Should Samsung stop making Edge and TriFold development?

14 votes

Importantly, Choi hasn’t ruled out subsequent Edge or TriFold models, but it’s clear that Samsung is focusing on devices it knows will yield sales in the meantime. This includes the now-confirmed wider Galaxy Z Fold variant, which should appease those who want a TriFold-like productivity and media experience in a smaller, less complex device at a lower price.

The interview sheds some interesting light on the behind-the-scenes at Samsung. I do hope it continues to be adventurous and releases more halo products in the future while also nurturing the smartphone lines that keep it afloat. After all, it’s these enthusiast products that help improve tech for all users.

