Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung confirms it is not killing the S Pen, shares plans for the future
3 hours ago
- A Samsung executive has confirmed the S Pen will continue to be available on future devices.
- Won-Joon Choi, COO of Samsung’s MX division, said the S Pen will continue to be a “core” feature.
- The company is working on a new display tech to accommodate the challenges of retaining the S Pen.
Almost half a decade after Samsung axed the iconic Galaxy Note series in favor of foldables, the S Pen, one of its defining features, continues to live in the Galaxy S series. And despite Samsung’s act of repeatedly reducing features on the S Pen, or limited attention while upgrading the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it is not going anywhere, at least not soon.
That’s what Won-Joon Choi, COO at Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) division, has assured in a recent interview with Bloomberg. Choi informed the publication that Samsung does not plan to abandon the S Pen.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Choi said that Samsung is, in fact, working on new technology to keep it useful. Without revealing much about the development, the executive suggested the company is working on a new display technology to address challenges with retaining the S Pen.
We’re working on a more advanced technology within S Pen to come up with a new structure of display, so the penalty of having S Pen is diminished.S-Pen will continue to be one of the core technologies.
While it’s difficult to determine which technology the executive is referring to, we suspect it may involve building a touchscreen without a digitizer layer, which is currently required to detect stylus interactions and differentiate them from finger taps.
Notably, Samsung removed the digitizer layer from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 last year to make it extremely thin, which in turn resulted in S Pen support being dropped for the foldable. However, the feature is rumored to return with the Galaxy Z “Wide” Fold this year, and we can expect Samsung to also apply a similar technology to the Galaxy S Ultra phones if it proves to be viable. However, we have yet to learn more details about this upgraded display from credible sources.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.