Looks like Samsung's Privacy Display trick won't remain exclusive for long

TL;DR A new leak claims Chinese smartphone brands are testing hardware-level privacy displays similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra feature.

The technology physically limits viewing angles to block shoulder surfing, rather than relying on software-based tricks.

According to Digital Chat Station, the first Chinese phones with this feature could launch as early as September.

Samsung’s Privacy Display feature for the Galaxy S26 Ultra might reach more Android phones before the year ends.

According to well-known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, multiple Chinese smartphone manufacturers are currently testing hardware-level privacy display technology similar to what’s coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tipster claims that the first non-Galaxy flagship devices with this feature could arrive as early as September 2026.

Digital Chat Station

That’s notable because Samsung’s solution relies on display hardware, not just software dimming or filters. It physically limits viewing angles and blocks shoulder surfers from seeing the contents of the display.

While DCS didn’t say which Chinese OEMs are testing the tech, the timing lines up neatly with China’s usual September launch window, putting upcoming flagships from companies like Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo in the spotlight. Also, given that Samsung is said to be reserving the feature for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it’s reasonable to expect other Android phone makers to follow suit and add the new display protection only to their Pro and Ultra variants.

For now, though, this remains firmly in rumor territory. We’ll be watching closely to see which brands make the first move and whether Samsung will manage to stay in the lead once the tech becomes more mainstream.

