Could the Galaxy S26 really be as feather-light as latest leak claims?
2 hours ago
- Android Headlines has shared new renders and purported specs for the Galaxy S26 and S26+.
- Galaxy S26 specs include a weight of 137g, which would make it remarkably light by modern smartphone standards.
- The S26 series is expected to be unveiled in full in February.
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in February, but at this rate, we might know everything about Samsung’s new phones before the company announces anything. Along with previously unseen renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra that cropped up today, there are also new renders of the Galaxy S26 and S26+.
All these new renders were published by Android Headlines this morning. The images published today show a device that looks pretty much like what we saw in renders the outlet shared in November, though in a dark gray color this time. Today’s report also shares some S26 specs that it says have been “confirmed,” including that the smallest Galaxy S26 will purportedly be astoundingly lightweight.
Android Headlines has shared four new renders of what appear to be the Samsung Galaxy S26+; as you’d expect, the standard Galaxy S26 will look very similar, but smaller, with camera and button placement consistent between the two models.
As we’ve previously seen, the S26’s hardware design will be very similar to the S25’s. The most notable visual difference from generation to generation is that the S26’s three rear camera modules are now grouped together on a raised, pill-shaped camera bump.
The report reiterates some specs we’ve seen in previous leaks. It says that the S26 will run Android 16 at launch, powered by either a Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipset and sporting a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. It’ll come with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide and selfie cameras. Its battery will have a capacity of 4,300 mAh. We’ve heard all of these details before.
The phone might be lighter than we previously thought, though. Specs leaked by Ice Universe in December said that the S26 would be 6.9mm thick and weigh 164 grams; today’s report includes dimensions of 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm and a weight of 137 grams. That’d mean the S26 will be significantly lighter than comparably sized phones: the S25 weighs 162 grams, the iPhone 17 weighs 177, and the Pixel 10 tips the scales at a hefty 204.
The S25 already felt light in the hand compared to the competition, and if this report is accurate, Samsung somehow managed to shave off more than four US quarters’ worth of weight for this year’s S26. That seems like quite a feat.
The S26+ will mostly be the same, but with a 6.7-inch display and a 4,900 mAh battery. Reported dimensions — 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm — line up with what we saw from Ice Universe last month, though Android Headlines today claims the S26+ will weigh 190 grams as opposed to the 194g previously reported.
On the whole, it’s still looking like the S26 series will be a mild generational refresh rather than a major step forward for Samsung’s non-folding flagships. A leak from earlier this week indicates prices won’t be going up this generation, at least. We’ll be able to confirm all this and more in the next few weeks.
