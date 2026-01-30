Could the Galaxy S26 really be as feather-light as latest leak claims?

The report reiterates some specs we’ve seen in previous leaks. It says that the S26 will run Android 16 at launch, powered by either a Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipset and sporting a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. It’ll come with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide and selfie cameras. Its battery will have a capacity of 4,300 mAh. We’ve heard all of these details before.

The phone might be lighter than we previously thought, though. Specs leaked by Ice Universe in December said that the S26 would be 6.9mm thick and weigh 164 grams; today’s report includes dimensions of 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm and a weight of 137 grams. That’d mean the S26 will be significantly lighter than comparably sized phones: the S25 weighs 162 grams, the iPhone 17 weighs 177, and the Pixel 10 tips the scales at a hefty 204.

The S25 already felt light in the hand compared to the competition, and if this report is accurate, Samsung somehow managed to shave off more than four US quarters’ worth of weight for this year’s S26. That seems like quite a feat.