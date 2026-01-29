Galaxy S26 series case leaks suggest magnet lovers will be spoiled for choice

TL;DR A veteran leaker has posted renders showing the Galaxy S26 phones in UAG cases with magnet lines.

The images show off the back of the phones, giving us a good look at the rear designs.

Another leaker has also posted purported Galaxy S26 series cases, featuring magnet lines on the inside.

We’ve already seen leaked renders showing off the Galaxy S26 phones, giving us a good idea of what to expect next month. Now, a trusted leaker has posted images showing these phones clad in cases.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has shared renders showing off the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra in UAG cases. He also posted a picture showing an S26 series device (ostensibly the S26 Ultra) with a screen protector. Check out the images below.

The images also give us a look at the rear camera housings on each Samsung phone. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus share identical camera bumps, featuring a triple camera setup. Meanwhile, the S26 Ultra’s rear camera housing is in line with previous leaks, showing four cameras and what’s likely a laser autofocus module. These clear cases also contain magnet lines.

This isn’t the only apparent case leak we’ve seen today, as tipster @MysteryLupin posted what looked like official Galaxy S26 Ultra cases on Twitter. Check them out below.

These leaks also come after Kindsuit cases for the phones surfaced online yesterday. Those cases have magnetic rings, and the packaging mentions that these are indeed magnetic covers.

Either way, it sounds like the Galaxy S26 phones will definitely support magnetically attached accessories in some capacity. In fact, the official Samsung 25W Magnet Wireless Charger appeared online this week, and this will likely be launched alongside the new phones.

