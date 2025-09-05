Galaxy S26 series rumor may have just revealed almost everything about the cameras

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed most of the camera specs for the Galaxy S26 series.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature 200MP main, 12MP telephoto with 3x zoom, 50MP telephoto with 5x zoom, and 50MP ultrawide cameras.

The Galaxy S26 Edge may have 200MP main and 50MP ultrawide cameras, while the S26 Pro is said to have a 50MP ultrawide.

It’s been an active day for Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks. Not only did CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Edge show up, but also dummy units of the whole series. In addition to leaks, it looks like we’re also getting treated to a rumor that touches on the family’s camera specs.

We’ve heard various rumors about the Galaxy S26 series, like the inclusion of an extra NFC antenna and the Ultra getting a privacy protection panel. However, there hasn’t been much information on the cameras. That changes today as Roland Quandt has shared some information that may reveal most of the details about the camera situation.

According to Quandt, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera, 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom, and 50MP ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Edge is claimed to have 200MP main and 50MP ultrawide cameras. The last bit of information mentions that the Galaxy S26 Pro — which is expected to replace the base model — has a 50MP ultrawide.

At the end of the social post, Quandt adds that this “is what I know so far. or at least think I know.” So as you do with any other rumor, take this with a grain of salt.

