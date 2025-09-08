Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Ultra renders reveal the return of camera bumps

TL;DR Apparent Galaxy S26 series renders have surfaced online.

We get a first look at the purported Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

We also get a look at the S26 Edge, and this render lines up with a previous image.

We got a first look at the Galaxy S26 Edge late last week, showing a tweaked design compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge. Now, a different source has revealed renders apparently showing all three Galaxy S26 series models.

SmartPrix posted renders that purportedly show the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Starting with the Edge model, this design seems broadly in line with the earlier leaked renders. That means two vertically stacked rear cameras in a housing that spans almost the full width of the phone.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Pro seems to pick up where the base S25 left off. However, the big change this time is that we’ve got a dedicated camera bump for the three rear shooters, as opposed to individual camera cutouts in the rear cover. Check out the first image below.

What about the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Well, the apparent render (see second image above) also shows three vertically aligned rear cameras in a separate housing, while the fourth camera and laser autofocus module sit outside the housing. This S26 Ultra render also offers a more rounded design, in line with recent rumors. Either way, both phones are seemingly inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has a camera bump hosting its rear cameras. All three phones also feature flat edges, which would be in line with the Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy S26 series renders: Hot or not? 44 votes Hot 30 % Not 70 %

SmartPrix claims that the Galaxy S26 Pro is 6.7mm thick, the S26 Edge is 5.5mm thick, and the S26 Ultra is 7.8mm thick. The firm also posted a host of specs, although these seem to be a collection of previously leaked specs rather than brand-new details.

In any event, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 family in January 2026. So we’ve still got a long time to wait until the company officially reveals these devices. But we’ll undoubtedly see a torrent of leaks ahead of the launch window.

