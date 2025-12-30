Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a pro-level camera upgrade with these new Camera Assistant features

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has been spotted working on new camera toggles for video softening and adjusting autofocus speed and sensitivity.

These toggles will be part of the Camera Assistant Good Lock app, rather than the base Camera app on One UI.

Both of these features are currently unavailable and could be intended for the Galaxy S26 Ultra to mark it as a high-end tool for camera enthusiasts.

Leaks so far paint a disappointing picture for the Galaxy S26, but Samsung seems to have grander plans for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the camera hardware may remain unchanged for yet another year, Samsung could be working on enhancing the camera experience with features such as reduced lens flare, support for professional lens controllers, APV codec, and more. Now you can add two more upcoming features to the list: video softening, autofocus speed, and sensitivity.

Video softening The Camera Assistant app already offers a “Picture softening” option, letting users choose to reduce harsh details for smoother, more natural-looking photos with less sharpening. Users can toggle the softening effect to off, medium, or high to adjust its intensity. This comes in particularly handy for portraits, as it allows you to soften overly sharp textures for a more aesthetically pleasing look.

A similar option could also be beneficial for videos, potentially enabling users to shoot videos with smoother skin tones and reduced digital noise. This can be particularly helpful for users who find that their Galaxy phone shoots videos that are too harsh and defined, and they would prefer a softer look.

Within the Camera Assistant Good Lock module on One UI 8.5, we’ve spotted code that suggests a new “Video softening” option is coming soon, potentially addressing this need.

Code Copy Text <string name="title_video_softening">Video softening</string> <string name="value_video_softening_high">High</string> <string name="value_video_softening_medium">Medium</string> <string name="value_video_softening_off">Off</string>

The toggle options are similar to the ones that exist for Photo softening.

This feature may be introduced with the Galaxy S26 series, as the setting is not enabled in the One UI 8.5 beta 2, which is already available for the Galaxy S25 series.

Autofocus speed and sensitivity Alongside video softening, the Camera Assistant Good Lock module on One UI 8.5 also includes these new strings:

Code Copy Text <string name="title_auto_focus_settings">Auto focus speed and sensitivity</string> <string name="summary_auto_focus_settings">Set the speed and sensitivity of the auto-focus for photos and videos.</string> <string name="title_shift_sensitivity">Shift sensitivity</string> <string name="title_transition_speed">Transition speed</string>

As the strings make it clear, a new setting will allow users to set the speed and sensitivity of autofocus on the camera. Shift sensitivity controls how quickly the autofocus jumps between different subjects when they enter or leave the frame, while the transition speed controls the movement speed for this refocus.

Once again, this feature may be introduced with the Galaxy S26 series, as the setting is not enabled in the Galaxy S25’s One UI 8.5 beta 2.

With both of these features and the others previously mentioned, Samsung could be targeting the Galaxy S26 Ultra at camera enthusiasts and professionals who can take advantage of these advanced features. We’ll have to wait for Samsung Unpacked to learn more about the company’s endgame with its next flagship.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

