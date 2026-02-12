Samsung starts testing One UI 9 builds for Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR Test builds for One UI 9 have been spotted.

The test builds were for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The firmware version for the Fold is F976USQU0AZB1, while the Flip carries firmware version F776USQU0AZB1.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S26 series, which will have One UI 8.5 preinstalled. In the second half of this year, the tech giant will launch the next iterations of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip. It appears that Samsung is already working on One UI 9 for these devices.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Tarun Vats shared that One UI 9 test builds for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have been spotted. According to the leaker, the firmware version for the Fold 8 will be F976USQU0AZB1. Meanwhile, the Flip 8, which has the model number SM-F776U, has the firmware version F776USQU0AZB1.

Currently, there’s little information about the Fold 8 and Flip 8. However, one earlier leak suggested that the next Samsung book-style foldable could have a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP 3x shooter. Another leak claims that the Flip 8 could be the first to feature a Samsung-made Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. We’ve also heard rumors that the Flip 8 could have the same camera setup as the Flip 7 and that Samsung is working on making the Flip 8 lighter.

