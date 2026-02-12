Search results for

Mobile

This is our best look yet at the official Galaxy S26 Ultra colors

New renders reveal the flagship's four launch colors and a color-matched S Pen clicker that sits flush in the frame.
By

43 minutes ago

Evleaks Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (5)
Evan Blass
TL;DR
  • High-quality renders from Evan Blass reveal the Galaxy S26 Ultra in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black.
  • The S Pen clicker will match the phone’s frame color for a flush look, while S Pen bodies remain White or Black.
  • Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event for Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco.

Samsung is getting ready for Galaxy Unpacked, scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco, California. At this point, we know practically everything about the Galaxy S26 series, including its specifications and design. We’ll have to wait for the launch event for the official pricing and availability details, but if you want the best look yet at the phones, we now have clean, unwatermarked renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra thanks to a new leak.

Through Leakmail, leaker Evan Blass has shared high-quality renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black. Take a look!

These four colors are expected to be widely available across retailers. There’s a good chance Samsung has some Samsung. com-exclusive colors also in the pipeline.

The S Pen’s clicker matches the phone’s color because the stylus will sit flush inside the phone, and the clicker head will be part of the frame. The White and Sky Blue Galaxy S26 Ultra get an otherwise White colored S Pen, while the Cobalt Violet and Black Galaxy S26 Ultra get an otherwise Black colored S Pen — no matching S Pen bodies yet.

Here are side angles for a better look at the frame:

If you’re wondering about specifications, this is what the Galaxy S26 series is expected to pack, as per the latest leaks:

Galaxy S26Galaxy S26 PlusGalaxy S26 Ultra
Display
Galaxy S26
6.3-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
Galaxy S26 Plus
6.7-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
Galaxy S26 Ultra
6.9-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
OS
Galaxy S26
One UI 8.5
Galaxy S26 Plus
One UI 8.5
Galaxy S26 Ultra
One UI 8.5
Processor
Galaxy S26
Exynos 2600
Galaxy S26 Plus
Exynos 2600
Galaxy S26 Ultra
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Memory
Galaxy S26
12GB
Galaxy S26 Plus
12GB
Galaxy S26 Ultra
12/16GB
Storage
Galaxy S26
256GB, 512GB
Galaxy S26 Plus
256GB, 512GB
Galaxy S26 Ultra
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear camera
Galaxy S26
50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom


12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video
Galaxy S26 Plus
50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom


12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video
Galaxy S26 Ultra
200MP wide-angle, f/1.4, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3", 0.6μm, multidirectional PDAF, OIS

50MP periscope Telephoto, f/2.8, 111mm, 1/2.52", 0.7μm, PDAF, OIS, 5× optical zoom

50MP ultrawide angle, f/1.9, 120°, 1/2.5", 0.7μm, Dual-Pixel PDAF, Super Steady Video

10MP telephoto, 1/3.94", PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
Front camera
Galaxy S26
12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Galaxy S26 Plus
12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Galaxy S26 Ultra
12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Functions
Galaxy S26
Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS
Galaxy S26 Plus
Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS
Galaxy S26 Ultra
Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS
Sensors
Galaxy S26
Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor
Galaxy S26 Plus
Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor
Galaxy S26 Ultra
Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor
Satellite
Galaxy S26
GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS
Galaxy S26 Plus
GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS
Galaxy S26 Ultra
GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS
Dual SIM
Galaxy S26
Nano/eSIM
Galaxy S26 Plus
Nano/eSIM
Galaxy S26 Ultra
Nano/Nano/eSIM
Connectivity
Galaxy S26
5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4
Galaxy S26 Plus
5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4
Galaxy S26 Ultra
5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4
Battery
Galaxy S26
4300mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 25W fast charging
Galaxy S26 Plus
4900mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 45W fast charging
Galaxy S26 Ultra
5000mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 60W fast charging
Dimensions
Galaxy S26
149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm
Galaxy S26 Plus
158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm
Galaxy S26 Ultra
163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm
Weight
Galaxy S26
167g
Galaxy S26 Plus
~ 190g
Galaxy S26 Ultra
214g
Colors
Galaxy S26
White, blue, black, violet
Galaxy S26 Plus
White, blue, black, violet
Galaxy S26 Ultra
White, blue, black, violet
Price
Galaxy S26
999 euros (~$1,189 USD)
Galaxy S26 Plus
1269 euros (~$1,511 USD)
Galaxy S26 Ultra
1469 euros (~$1,749 USD)

Nothing is official until Samsung confirms it, so we’ll still have to wait about two weeks for the official launch event. Hopefully Samsung can still manage to surprise us with smaller details at Galaxy Unpacked.

