This is our best look yet at the official Galaxy S26 Ultra colors

Evan Blass

TL;DR High-quality renders from Evan Blass reveal the Galaxy S26 Ultra in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black.

The S Pen clicker will match the phone’s frame color for a flush look, while S Pen bodies remain White or Black.

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event for Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco.

Samsung is getting ready for Galaxy Unpacked, scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco, California. At this point, we know practically everything about the Galaxy S26 series, including its specifications and design. We’ll have to wait for the launch event for the official pricing and availability details, but if you want the best look yet at the phones, we now have clean, unwatermarked renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra thanks to a new leak.

Through Leakmail, leaker Evan Blass has shared high-quality renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black. Take a look!

White Sky Blue Cobalt Violet Black

These four colors are expected to be widely available across retailers. There’s a good chance Samsung has some Samsung. com-exclusive colors also in the pipeline.

The S Pen’s clicker matches the phone’s color because the stylus will sit flush inside the phone, and the clicker head will be part of the frame. The White and Sky Blue Galaxy S26 Ultra get an otherwise White colored S Pen, while the Cobalt Violet and Black Galaxy S26 Ultra get an otherwise Black colored S Pen — no matching S Pen bodies yet.

Here are side angles for a better look at the frame:

White Sky Blue Cobalt Violet Black

If you’re wondering about specifications, this is what the Galaxy S26 series is expected to pack, as per the latest leaks:

Galaxy S26 Galaxy S26 Plus Galaxy S26 Ultra Display

Galaxy S26 6.3-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2

Galaxy S26 Plus 6.7-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2

Galaxy S26 Ultra 6.9-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2

OS

Galaxy S26 One UI 8.5

Galaxy S26 Plus One UI 8.5

Galaxy S26 Ultra One UI 8.5

Processor

Galaxy S26 Exynos 2600

Galaxy S26 Plus Exynos 2600

Galaxy S26 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Memory

Galaxy S26 12GB

Galaxy S26 Plus 12GB

Galaxy S26 Ultra 12/16GB

Storage

Galaxy S26 256GB, 512GB

Galaxy S26 Plus 256GB, 512GB

Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera

Galaxy S26 50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS



10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom





12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video

Galaxy S26 Plus 50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS



10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom





12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video

Galaxy S26 Ultra 200MP wide-angle, f/1.4, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3", 0.6μm, multidirectional PDAF, OIS



50MP periscope Telephoto, f/2.8, 111mm, 1/2.52", 0.7μm, PDAF, OIS, 5× optical zoom



50MP ultrawide angle, f/1.9, 120°, 1/2.5", 0.7μm, Dual-Pixel PDAF, Super Steady Video



10MP telephoto, 1/3.94", PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Front camera

Galaxy S26 12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Galaxy S26 Plus 12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Galaxy S26 Ultra 12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Functions

Galaxy S26 Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS

Galaxy S26 Plus Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS

Galaxy S26 Ultra Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS

Sensors

Galaxy S26 Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor

Galaxy S26 Plus Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor

Galaxy S26 Ultra Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor

Satellite

Galaxy S26 GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS

Galaxy S26 Plus GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS

Galaxy S26 Ultra GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS

Dual SIM

Galaxy S26 Nano/eSIM

Galaxy S26 Plus Nano/eSIM

Galaxy S26 Ultra Nano/Nano/eSIM

Connectivity

Galaxy S26 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4

Galaxy S26 Plus 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4

Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4

Battery

Galaxy S26 4300mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 25W fast charging

Galaxy S26 Plus 4900mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 45W fast charging

Galaxy S26 Ultra 5000mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 60W fast charging

Dimensions

Galaxy S26 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm

Galaxy S26 Plus 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm

Galaxy S26 Ultra 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm

Weight

Galaxy S26 167g

Galaxy S26 Plus ~ 190g

Galaxy S26 Ultra 214g

Colors

Galaxy S26 White, blue, black, violet

Galaxy S26 Plus White, blue, black, violet

Galaxy S26 Ultra White, blue, black, violet

Price

Galaxy S26 999 euros (~$1,189 USD)

Galaxy S26 Plus 1269 euros (~$1,511 USD)

Galaxy S26 Ultra 1469 euros (~$1,749 USD)



Nothing is official until Samsung confirms it, so we’ll still have to wait about two weeks for the official launch event. Hopefully Samsung can still manage to surprise us with smaller details at Galaxy Unpacked.

Follow