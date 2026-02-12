Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This is our best look yet at the official Galaxy S26 Ultra colors
43 minutes ago
- High-quality renders from Evan Blass reveal the Galaxy S26 Ultra in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black.
- The S Pen clicker will match the phone’s frame color for a flush look, while S Pen bodies remain White or Black.
- Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event for Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco.
Samsung is getting ready for Galaxy Unpacked, scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco, California. At this point, we know practically everything about the Galaxy S26 series, including its specifications and design. We’ll have to wait for the launch event for the official pricing and availability details, but if you want the best look yet at the phones, we now have clean, unwatermarked renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra thanks to a new leak.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Through Leakmail, leaker Evan Blass has shared high-quality renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black. Take a look!
These four colors are expected to be widely available across retailers. There’s a good chance Samsung has some Samsung. com-exclusive colors also in the pipeline.
The S Pen’s clicker matches the phone’s color because the stylus will sit flush inside the phone, and the clicker head will be part of the frame. The White and Sky Blue Galaxy S26 Ultra get an otherwise White colored S Pen, while the Cobalt Violet and Black Galaxy S26 Ultra get an otherwise Black colored S Pen — no matching S Pen bodies yet.
Here are side angles for a better look at the frame:
If you’re wondering about specifications, this is what the Galaxy S26 series is expected to pack, as per the latest leaks:
|Galaxy S26
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Display
|Galaxy S26
6.3-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
|Galaxy S26 Plus
6.7-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
6.9-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
OS
|Galaxy S26
One UI 8.5
|Galaxy S26 Plus
One UI 8.5
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
One UI 8.5
Processor
|Galaxy S26
Exynos 2600
|Galaxy S26 Plus
Exynos 2600
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Memory
|Galaxy S26
12GB
|Galaxy S26 Plus
12GB
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
12/16GB
Storage
|Galaxy S26
256GB, 512GB
|Galaxy S26 Plus
256GB, 512GB
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear camera
|Galaxy S26
50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video
|Galaxy S26 Plus
50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
200MP wide-angle, f/1.4, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3", 0.6μm, multidirectional PDAF, OIS
50MP periscope Telephoto, f/2.8, 111mm, 1/2.52", 0.7μm, PDAF, OIS, 5× optical zoom
50MP ultrawide angle, f/1.9, 120°, 1/2.5", 0.7μm, Dual-Pixel PDAF, Super Steady Video
10MP telephoto, 1/3.94", PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
Front camera
|Galaxy S26
12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Galaxy S26 Plus
12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Functions
|Galaxy S26
Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS
|Galaxy S26 Plus
Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS
Sensors
|Galaxy S26
Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor
|Galaxy S26 Plus
Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor
Satellite
|Galaxy S26
GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS
|Galaxy S26 Plus
GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS
Dual SIM
|Galaxy S26
Nano/eSIM
|Galaxy S26 Plus
Nano/eSIM
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Nano/Nano/eSIM
Connectivity
|Galaxy S26
5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4
|Galaxy S26 Plus
5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4
Battery
|Galaxy S26
4300mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 25W fast charging
|Galaxy S26 Plus
4900mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 45W fast charging
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
5000mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 60W fast charging
Dimensions
|Galaxy S26
149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm
|Galaxy S26 Plus
158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm
Weight
|Galaxy S26
167g
|Galaxy S26 Plus
~ 190g
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
214g
Colors
|Galaxy S26
White, blue, black, violet
|Galaxy S26 Plus
White, blue, black, violet
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
White, blue, black, violet
Price
|Galaxy S26
999 euros (~$1,189 USD)
|Galaxy S26 Plus
1269 euros (~$1,511 USD)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
1469 euros (~$1,749 USD)
Nothing is official until Samsung confirms it, so we’ll still have to wait about two weeks for the official launch event. Hopefully Samsung can still manage to surprise us with smaller details at Galaxy Unpacked.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.